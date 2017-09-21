Sea-Doo Onboard Living Room, Can-Am Off-Road Trail-Ready Vehicles and Smartphone Connectivity for the Can-Am Spyder: BRP Pushes the Adventure Further

DALLAS, TEXAS--(Marketwired - Sept. 21, 2017) -

BRP (TSX:DOO) once again demonstrates its obsession to provide the best consumer experience possible by announcing Can-Am's entry in the trail segment of the side-by-side vehicle market, the introduction of an entirely new Sea-Doo personal watercraft platform that provides an onboard living room experience, and smartphone connectivity for the Can-Am Spyder vehicle.

The exciting new products are being unveiled during a spectacular 3-day event in Dallas, Texas attended by thousands of BRP dealers from all over the world.

"Everyone at BRP puts their passion and inventiveness to bring customer experience to new levels. The 2018 lineup reflects this dedication and is designed to deliver the ultimate ride, for all riders, says BRP's senior vice-president, Global Brands and Communication, Anne-Marie LaBerge. It's a lineup that brings to life both thrills and leisure, a lineup that will capture hearts and minds, rider by rider."

NEW CAN-AM MAVERICK TRAIL, CRAWLING SIDE-BY-SIDE VEHICLES

BRP launches four all-new 50" wide Can-Am Maverick Trail side-by-side vehicles. With these slender vehicles, off-road enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the Maverick experience on many public trails and reach tucked-away destinations with ease.

"The Can-Am Maverick Trail lineup introduces our incredible pedigree to trail exploration," says Bernard Guy, senior vice-president, Global Product Strategy, at BRP.

For the growing numbers of rugged crawling fans, BRP launches not one but two new technical crawling-specific models for 2018 - the 172hp Can-Am Maverick X3 X rc TURBO R and the 120hp Maverick X3 X rc TURBO. Featuring the innovative SMART-Lok™* fully-lockable front differential, these SSVs are designed for maximum maneuverability, even at low speeds, with a high ground clearance and large, specialized tires. BRP distinguishes itself with its new technical crawling-specific family of vehicles.

Also featuring the SMART-Lok front differential is the all-new mud-ready Defender X mr HD10 utility vehicle, specially designed for grimy conditions. It's built to conquer harsh environments.

INNOVATIVE SEA-DOO PLATFORM TRANSFORMING THE ONBOARD EXPERIENCE

Fifty years after launching the first Sea-Doo personal watercraft, BRP unveils a pioneering new platform for several Sea-Doo models which completely transforms the onboard experience and extends the range of activities riders can enjoy with a PWC.

To ensure maximum comfort, the new Sea-Doo platform features a smart reconfigurable rear seat that transforms the personal watercraft into an onboard living room. It changes quickly from a 3-seat configuration to a flat lounge area where two people can face each other for a picnic lunch. When removed, the larger, flatter rear deck makes reboarding easier and more stable. A whole new way to spend more time relaxing on the water!

Simply put, the new Sea-Doo platform sets an industry benchmark for stability and control in a PWC. It also features additional storage, a waterproof and shockproof phone compartment with USB charger, and the industry's first manufacturer-installed, truly waterproof Bluetooth audio system. The new platform is available on seven models across the Sea-Doo GTX, RXT and WAKE PRO families.

BRP also introduces the new Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX 3-UP with extended seat and rear platform - the most versatile entry-level watercraft ever built. It maintains the same level of fun as the hugely-successful 2-UP model launched last year, but with an additional passenger and tow sports capability. Pulling off tricks is so easy and so much fun across the entire lineup, you'll never want the day to end.

SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY ON MOST 2018 CAN-AM SPYDER VEHICLES

On the road, BRP is also pushing the boundaries with a new, fully-digital instrument panel designed with the rider in mind, on most of its 2018 Can-Am Spyder vehicles. The ingenious display is the first in the motorcycle industry to provide access to third-party smartphone apps thanks to seamless connectivity via BRP Connect™.

The system also has Bluetooth technology allowing riders to play content from their Bluetooth-enabled devices directly on their Can-Am Spyder vehicle. Users can access their navigation app and listen to music to maximize their open road experience.

"Connectivity is critical to the future of riding, which is why we are laser-focused on enhancing the Can-Am Spyder experience through technology," says Josée Perreault, senior vice-president, Can-Am Spyder.

* Smart-Lok™ was developed in conjunction with TEAM Industries, a market leader in the drive train industry.

About BRP

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by- side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

