Sea of Green Systems Announces Delivery and Installation of 10 High-Tech DWC100 Growing Systems for Las Vegas Marijuana Customer

Las Vegas to Become one of the Country's Largest Marijuana Markets

STUART, FL--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Sea of Green Systems, Inc. ("SOGS"), a subsidiary of Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB : ESPH), today announced that is has completed delivery and installation of ten (10) DWC100, fully-automated growing systems and a water treatment system for its legal, licensed customer in Las Vegas Nevada. The Company expects to book the $1.3 million sale of equipment in Q1 2017.

Designed and manufactured in the USA, each DWC100 provides growers with a 100 plant ready automated system that produces the highest quality conditions under which medical or food grade plants can be cultivated. Using proven hydroponic growing techniques with a custom Recirculating Deep Water Culture (RDWC) system, the DWC100 assists growers in maximizing plant quality and yield.

REAL-TIME MONITORING AND CONTROL OVER CRITICAL GROWING VARIABLES

Using sensors, PLC controls and data-driven analytics, the DWC100 enables precise control over the most important "Limiting Factors" of growing that can be remotely monitored and controlled from anywhere in the world. These Limiting Factors include:

Canopy Temperature (°F)

Lighting (LUX)

Humidity (%)

CO2 (PPM)

Root Temperature (°F)

Dissolved Oxygen (DO)

Electro Conductivity (EC)

pH

ORP

Also unique, the DWC100 features a custom, height-adjustable LED light bar with (10) energy-efficient LED growing lights to maximize the amount of available light at the canopy throughout the growing cycle, while reducing a Customers' energy costs.

For more information on the DWC100 product line, please visit the following link:

https://www.SeaofGreenSystems.com/collections/dwc/products/dwc100

Corey McGuire, CEO of Sea of Green Systems, stated, "We are proud to be able to deliver the most state-of-the-art line of growing equipment available to our Las Vegas customer. In a market that is expected to be one of the biggest legal marijuana markets in the United States, we look forward to supporting our Customer, not only with state-of-the-art equipment, but also with ongoing agronomic consulting services, technical support and selling our specialized and proprietary line of ECOS "Nano-Sized" Nutrients.

McGuire continued, "Our nutrients use only the highest quality ingredients and are manufactured using our patented CAVISIONIX® nutrient mixing technology, developed by Ecosphere Technologies, a leader in the chemical-free water treatment industry. As evidenced by numerous Spring/Summer 2015-2016 Case Study trials on Tomatoes, Blueberries, Watermelons, Commercial Sod/Turf Grass and Legal Marijuana (Indoors & Outdoors), our nutrients are proven to assimilate more efficiently into the plant, resulting in increased quality and yields."

FACILITY DESIGN SERVICES

In addition to equipment, lighting and nutrient solutions, the SOGS engineering team is available to offer custom facility design services and discuss how it can help to maximize space, quality, yield and revenue within a given facility. SOGS has the technical expertise and ability to deliver a turn-key, pre-fabricated solution that maximizes the "Limiting Factors" of growing within any size facility.

Fore more information, please contact us today at

https://www.SeaofGreenSystems.com/pages/contact-us

About Sea of Green Systems

Sea of Green Systems, Inc. ("SOGS"), a subsidiary of Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB : ESPH), sells high-tech growing equipment, lighting solutions and nutrients to the Precision Agriculture industry. From turn-key, hydroponic growing structures to engineered framing systems for commercial, indoor cultivation facilities, our products provide growers with plug-and-play, plant-ready systems that produce the highest quality conditions under which medical or food-grade plants can be cultivated.

For more information, please visit: www.SeaofGreenSystems.com

About Ecosphere Technologies

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB : ESPH) is a technology development and intellectual property licensing company that develops environmental solutions for global water, energy, industrial and agricultural markets. We help industry increase production, reduce costs, and protect the environment through a portfolio of unique, patented technologies: technologies like Ozonix®, the Ecos PowerCube® and the Ecos GrowCube™, which are available for sale, as well as exclusive and nonexclusive licensing opportunities across a wide range of industries and applications throughout the world.

The Ecosphere technologies and products are available through multiple brands and subsidiaries that include Sea of Green Systems, Ecosphere Development Company and Fidelity National Environmental Solutions.

For more information, please visit www.EcosphereTech.com

For investor related inquiries or to stay informed of news and events, join Ecosphere's email list by visiting us at http://ir.stockpr.com/ecospheretech/request-information.