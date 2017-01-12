Sea of Green Systems Announces Launch of SOGS-650X, Full Spectrum LED Light for Marijuana Cultivation Industry

650 Watt LED Growing Light Engineered to Reduce Energy Consumption and Increase Crop Yields

STUART, FL--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Sea of Green Systems ("SOGS"), a subsidiary of Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB : ESPH), today announced the launch of its SOGS-650X, Full Spectrum LED Growing Light, that has been developed to provide growers with an engineered solution to maximize vegetative growth and flower production for the indoor agriculture and legal marijuana industries.

650W, FULL SPECTRUM LED ACHIEVES 25 DLI AND 450-900 uMols

The SOGS-650X is capable of generating Greenhouse-like conditions by providing an average 25 DLI (Daily Light Integral) during the Vegetative and Flowering Cycles, with approximately 450-650 uMols and 700-900 uMols at the plant canopy during their respective growth cycles. With overall unit dimensions of 24"x28", the SOGS-650X has been engineered to provide maximum, even light distribution over the entire growing plant canopy.

STUDIES PROVE INCREASED QUALITY & YIELD WHEN EXPOSED TO 400+ uMols & 25+ DLI

As proven in recent studies by the Wageningen University & Research Centre in Holland, marijuana plants exposed to 400 uMols verses 250 uMols produced higher quantities of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Additional studies in the United States have proven increased yields for plants that are exposed to a higher DLI throughout their growth cycle. The SOGS-650X achieves these levels in order to produce the highest quality conditions under which medical or food-grade plants can be cultivated.

SOGS-650X SPECIFICATIONS:

28.43"x27.56"x9.05" Dimensions Overall

Actual Power: 650W

LED Qty: 336

10 Bands Continuous Full Spectrum: 300-700 nm range

High Par PPFD uMol Output -- 450-900 uMols throughout Vegetative & Flowering Cycles

MeanWell HLG Driver

Waterproof IP66 Rating

Dimmable Controls

Aluminum Housing, No Fans, No Noise

No Ballast (Significant Electric Energy Savings over Traditional HPS and MHL Lights)

Environmentally-Friendly Construction, No Mercury and other Harmful Heavy Metals

PROTECTED BY 5-YEAR WARRANTY

The SOGS-650X will be protected by a 5-YEAR WARRANTY.

About Sea of Green Systems

Sea of Green Systems, Inc. ("SOGS"), a subsidiary of Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB : ESPH), sells high-tech growing equipment, lighting solutions and nutrients to the Precision Agriculture industry. From turn-key, hydroponic growing structures to engineered framing systems for commercial, indoor cultivation facilities, our products provide growers with plug-and-play, plant-ready systems that produce the highest quality conditions under which medical or food-grade plants can be cultivated.

About Ecosphere Technologies

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB : ESPH) is a technology development and intellectual property licensing company that develops environmental solutions for global water, energy, industrial and agricultural markets. We help industry increase production, reduce costs, and protect the environment through a portfolio of unique, patented technologies: technologies like Ozonix®, the Ecos PowerCube® and the Ecos GrowCube™, which are available for sale, as well as exclusive and nonexclusive licensing opportunities across a wide range of industries and applications throughout the world.

Our technologies and products are available through multiple brands and subsidiaries that include Sea of Green Systems, Ecosphere Development Company and Fidelity National Environmental Solutions.

