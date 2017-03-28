SEACOR Holdings Announces Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2016

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - SEACOR Holdings Inc. ( NYSE : CKH) (the "Company") today announced its results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, net loss attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. was $215.9 million ($12.76 per diluted share) and $68.8 million ($3.94 per diluted share), respectively. Results for the year ended December 31, 2016 were significantly impacted by $160.3 million ($9.49 per diluted share) of net losses related to certain impairments and other non-cash charges, including $77.8 million related to marking to fair value certain vessels owned by the Company's Offshore Marine Services segment (SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.), $19.2 million related to the impairment of intangible assets and goodwill associated with the restructuring of the Company's emergency and crisis services business (Witt O'Brien's), and $21.2 million resulting from marking the Company's investment in Dorian LPG Ltd. ("Dorian") to the December 31, 2016 share price of $8.21 from a price of $11.77 at the end of 2015. Details related to these charges can be found under "Impairments and Other Non-cash Charges" below.

Operating income before depreciation and amortization ("OIBDA" - see disclosure related to Non-GAAP measures in the statements of loss and segment information tables herein) was $102.8 million in 2016 compared with $167.6 million in 2015, excluding impairment charges of $150.4 million and $20.5 million, respectively.

For the quarters ended December 31, 2016 and September 30, 2016, net loss attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. was $93.7 million ($5.52 per diluted share) and $39.8 million ($2.35 per diluted share), respectively. OIBDA was $30.8 million in the fourth quarter compared with $28.5 million in the preceding quarter, excluding impairment charges of $98.8 million and $30.4 million, respectively. A comparison of results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 with the preceding quarter ended September 30, 2016 is included in the "Highlights for the Quarter" discussion below.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2015, net loss attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. was $56.9 million ($3.36 per diluted share).

Charles Fabrikant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Our operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairments was slightly better than the preceding quarter although those results do not deserve accolades.

During the past 12 months, our Offshore Marine Services' customers cut back on exploration, development, maintenance, and deferred regulatory requirements when possible. The cutbacks were indiscriminate, impacting projects in deep water and shelf. With the exception of Saudi Arabia and the eastern Mediterranean, every geographic region suffered. The "dismal" outlook prophesied in my annual letter of last April was, sadly, correct. I do think 2017 offers better prospects for activity on the shelf, more dollars for maintenance, and attention to regulatory obligations. I also believe that by the end of 2017, or early 2018, activity will increase in Mexico. The potential is mostly in shallow water. Unfortunately, the prospects for deep water and frontier drilling are still bleak. I also believe that the sale of mature properties, which are no longer major holdings for large oil companies, to "independents" could eventually bring activity as new owners are more likely to focus on squeezing out additional barrels from aging installations. Finally, based on published data, 25 FPSO's are due to be placed in service between 2017 through 2019, and there will be 238 platforms installed although some will be quite simple and not manned.

In short, I think there is reason to be somewhat optimistic now, although I make this statement with considerable trepidation, particularly because a swoon in oil prices could easily destroy confidence and suffocate a recovery. Based on our assessment of opportunity, we are activating some equipment which has previously been idle, adding reactivation and operating expenses to future periods. There is no guarantee that day rates in the short run will justify this decision as current market rates are unrewarding.

Our inland river business also bucked headwinds for most of 2016. As noted last April, there is a surfeit of equipment due to the reduced activity in transporting coal as well as sand used in shale drilling ("fracking"). In the last few weeks, we have seen demand for barges to transport sand but the overhang of equipment is still too great to be optimistic. Ironically, the prospects for increased grain exports from South America, which could hurt our business in the United States, could be a positive for our South American joint venture, which mostly moves grain and grain products from Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay to Argentina and Uruguay for export.

Given the impact of impairment charges on 2016 results, a comment is in order. The impairment charges covered a range of assets and investments in our joint ventures. As noted in last April's letter, an impairment analysis is not an exact science. Our marks to "fair value" in 2016 are based on the best information available to us. Time will tell if these marks are also reflective of long-term value."

Highlights for the Quarter

Offshore Marine Services ("OMS") - Operating loss was $82.7 million compared with $41.1 million in the preceding quarter. As a consequence of continuing difficult market conditions, OMS recognized impairment charges of $69.1 million in the fourth quarter and $29.2 million in the preceding quarter primarily associated with its anchor handling towing supply fleet. OIBDA, excluding impairment charges, was $0.2 million on operating revenues of $44.4 million compared with $2.4 million on operating revenues of $54.1 million in the preceding quarter.

Excluding wind farm utility vessels, but including cold-stacked vessels (those that are not currently available for active service), utilization of the fleet decreased from 47% to 39% and average rates per day worked decreased by 10% from $10,089 to $9,093. Days available for charter were 9% higher in the fourth quarter primarily due to the acquisition of eleven vessels at a bankruptcy auction during the preceding quarter. These vessels were idle when purchased and are still not being marketed, hence contributing to the overall decline in fleet utilization. This release includes a table presenting time charter operating data by vessel class.

Operating results from international regions, excluding losses on asset dispositions and impairments, were $2.8 million lower compared with the preceding quarter. Time charter revenues were $5.7 million lower primarily due to the conclusion of several term charters and unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates. On a total fleet basis, excluding wind farm utility vessels but including cold-stacked vessels, utilization declined from 67% to 64%, and average rates per day worked decreased from $9,606 to $9,073. Operating expenses were $5.6 million lower compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to the effect of cold-stacking vessels, net fleet dispositions, favorable changes in currency exchange rates, and the repositioning of vessels between geographic regions. General and administrative expenses during the fourth quarter included a $3.1 million provision for doubtful accounts. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had nine of 89 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in international regions compared with six of 96 as of September 30, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the cold-stacked vessels in the international roster consisted of two anchor handling towing supply vessels, one fast support vessel, two supply vessels, two specialty vessels and two wind farm utility vessels. On December 31, 2016, the Company retired and removed from service seven vessels (one anchor handling towing supply, two fast support, three supply and one specialty).

Operating results in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, excluding losses on asset dispositions and impairments, were $1.8 million lower compared with the preceding quarter. Time charter revenues were $1.8 million lower for the U.S. anchor handling towing supply vessels due to weaker market conditions and $1.8 million lower for the liftboat fleet also due to weaker market conditions and in part due to seasonality. On a total fleet basis, including cold-stacked vessels, utilization declined from 14% to 7%, and average rates per day worked decreased from $13,810 to $9,316. Operating expenses were $2.9 million lower compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to the effect of cold-stacking vessels. General and administrative expenses during the fourth quarter included a $1.1 million provision for doubtful accounts. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 40 of 44 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico compared with 37 of 45 as of September 30, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the cold-stacked vessels consisted of nine anchor handling towing supply vessels,14 fast support vessels, one supply vessel, one specialty vessel and 15 liftboats. On December 31, 2016, the Company retired and removed from service one anchor handling towing supply vessel. During the fourth quarter, the Company sold two newly built shallow draft supply vessels out of its U.S.-flag fleet to its joint venture in Mexico, which commenced charters on January 1, 2017. Subsequent to December 31, 2016, the Company sold two U.S.-flag liftboats that will be exported out of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Foreign currency losses of $1.1 million in the preceding quarter were primarily due to the weakening of the pound sterling in relation to the euro underlying certain debt balances.

Other, net losses of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter primarily related to a reserve for a note receivable from a third party following a decline in the underlying collateral value.

Equity in losses of 50% or less owned companies of $6.0 million in the fourth quarter were primarily due to impairment charges of $6.4 million associated with the joint ventured foreign-flag liftboat fleet.

Inland River Services - Operating income was $8.7 million compared with an operating loss of $1.3 million in the preceding quarter. OIBDA was $15.3 million on operating revenues of $53.0 million compared with $5.0 million on operating revenues of $41.1 million in the preceding quarter.

Operating results, excluding gains (losses) on asset dispositions and impairments, were $8.7 million higher compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to improved activity levels associated with the fall harvest and favorable operating conditions. An oversupply of equipment, however, continues to place downward pressure on freight rates. During the fourth quarter, the Company placed 34 newly built dry-cargo barges in service and acquired five harbor boats and other fleeting and terminal assets as an expansion of its fleeting and terminal business.

Foreign currency losses of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter were primarily due to the weakening of the Colombian peso in relation to the U.S. dollar underlying certain of the Company's intercompany lease obligations.

Equity in losses of 50% or less owned companies of $11.3 million in the fourth quarter included a $7.7 million impairment charge for an other-than-temporary decline in the fair value of the Company's investment in its 50% owned joint venture operating on the Parana-Paraguay River Waterway, SCFCo. In addition, operating results for SCFCo were lower as a consequence of seasonality and continued weakness in the iron ore and grain markets.

Shipping Services - Operating income was $7.6 million compared with $13.9 million in the preceding quarter. OIBDA was $16.5 million (of which $5.3 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests) on operating revenues of $59.6 million compared with $22.1 million (of which $8.0 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests) on operating revenues of $57.4 million in the preceding quarter.

Operating results were $6.3 million lower in the fourth quarter compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to regulatory drydocking costs and related out-of-service time for one U.S.-flag product tanker and higher personnel and mobilization costs for one newly built U.S.-flag product tanker placed into service during the fourth quarter. Subsequent to December 31, 2016, the Company took delivery of one newly built U.S.-flag product tanker, one U.S.-flag harbor tug and two foreign-flag harbor tugs.

Other, net losses of $5.5 million in the preceding quarter were primarily due to impairment charges related to a cost method investment in a foreign container shipping company.

Equity in losses of 50% or less owned companies of $2.6 million in the fourth quarter were primarily due to charges of $1.9 million upon the Company's purchase of a controlling interest from its partner in a joint venture that had refurbished a U.S.-flag offshore tug.

Illinois Corn Processing - Segment profit was $5.8 million (of which $1.7 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests) on operating revenues of $43.2 million compared with $2.0 million (of which $0.6 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests) on operating revenues of $44.0 million in the preceding quarter. Segment profit was $3.8 million higher primarily due to an improvement in industry-wide fuel ethanol margins.

Witt O'Brien's and Other - Segment losses of $37.4 million in the fourth quarter were primarily due to intangible asset and goodwill impairment charges of $29.6 million associated with the restructuring of the Company's emergency and crisis services business ("Witt O'Brien's") and impairment charges of $5.1 million related to a cost method investment in a foreign industrial aircraft company. Witt O'Brien's announced the launch of a strategic growth program to focus on core services by eliminating non-core and lower margin businesses. Witt O'Brien's core services include providing resilience solutions for key areas of critical infrastructure, including, but not limited to, government, energy, transportation, healthcare and education, in the United States and abroad.

Debt Extinguishment Gains (Losses) - During the fourth quarter, the Company purchased $12.7 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.375% Senior Notes for $12.8 million and purchased $10.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.5% Convertible Senior Notes for $9.8 million.

Marketable Security Gains (Losses) - Marketable security results during 2016 were primarily attributable to the Company's investment in 9,177,135 shares of Dorian, a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LPG." The Company recognized unrealized gains related to Dorian of $20.3 million in the fourth quarter compared with unrealized losses of $9.6 million in the preceding quarter. The closing share price of Dorian was $8.21 and $11.77 as of December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively. The Company's cost basis in Dorian is $13.66 per share. The closing share price of Dorian was $10.07 as of March 28, 2017.

Capital Commitments - The Company's capital commitments as of December 31, 2016 by year of expected payment were as follows (in thousands):

2017 2018 2019 2020 Total Offshore Marine Services $ 29,272 $ 50,555 $ 13,223 $ 1,800 $ 94,850 Shipping Services 55,430 -- -- -- 55,430 Inland River Services 30,102 -- -- -- 30,102 Illinois Corn Processing 1,678 375 -- -- 2,053 $ 116,482 $ 50,930 $ 13,223 $ 1,800 $ 182,435

Offshore Marine Services' capital commitments included nine fast support vessels, three supply vessels and one wind farm utility vessel. These commitments included $15.4 million for one supply vessel that may be assumed by a third party at their option. Shipping Services' capital commitments included one U.S.-flag product tanker, one U.S.-flag chemical and petroleum articulated tug-barge, three U.S.-flag harbor tugs and two foreign-flag harbor tugs. Inland River Services' capital commitments included one 30,000 barrel inland river liquid tank barge, three inland river towboats and other equipment and improvements. Subsequent to December 31, 2016, the Company committed to purchase $0.8 million of additional property and equipment.

Liquidity and Debt - As of December 31, 2016, the Company's balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, marketable securities and construction reserve funds totaled $673.6 million and its total outstanding debt was $1,032.4 million. In addition, the Company had $40.7 million of borrowing capacity under its subsidiary credit facilities. Subsequent to December 31, 2016, the Company's subsidiaries borrowed $17.4 million under these credit facilities to fund their capital commitments.

As of December 31, 2016, the $157.1 million remaining principal amount outstanding of the Company's 2.5% Senior Convertible Notes is included in current liabilities as the holders may require the Company to repurchase the notes on December 19, 2017.

Impairments and Other Non-cash Charges

Results attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2016 included the following certain impairments and other non-cash charges:

a net loss of $77.8 million ($4.60 per diluted share) as a result of impairment charges associated with Offshore Marine Services vessels, primarily its anchor handling towing supply fleet, liftboat fleet and one specialty vessel;

a net loss of $21.2 million ($1.26 per diluted share) as a result of a decline in the fair market value of the Company's marketable security position in Dorian;

a net loss of $19.2 million ($1.14 per diluted share) as a result of intangible asset and goodwill impairment charges associated with the restructuring of the Company's emergency and crisis services business;

a net loss of $14.7 million ($0.87 per diluted share) as a result of other-than-temporary declines in the fair value of certain of the Company's Offshore Marine Services' and Inland River Services' 50% or less owned companies;

a net loss of $9.0 million ($0.53 per diluted share) as a result of a change in the fair value of the exchange option liability on subsidiary convertible senior notes;

a net loss of $7.5 million ($0.45 per diluted share) as a result of impairment charges related to the Company's cost method investments in a foreign container shipping company and a foreign industrial aircraft company;

a net loss of $5.6 million ($0.33 per diluted share) as a result of impairment charges associated with Offshore Marine Services and Shipping Services joint ventured fleet; and

a net loss of $5.3 million ($0.31 per diluted share) to reserve for two of the Company's notes receivable from third parties following a decline in the underlying collateral values.





SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(in thousands, except share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Operating Revenues $ 213,036 $ 250,631 $ 830,985 $ 1,054,736 Costs and Expenses: Operating 149,667 165,729 597,813 748,605 Administrative and general 36,457 41,158 138,581 156,611 Depreciation and amortization 31,451 31,460 124,933 125,987 217,575 238,347 861,327 1,031,203 Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (94,825 ) (13,212 ) (142,205 ) (2,408 ) Operating Income (Loss) (99,364 ) (928 ) (172,547 ) 21,125 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 3,449 5,902 19,339 20,020 Interest expense (12,453 ) (11,500 ) (49,726 ) (43,297 ) Debt extinguishment gains (losses), net (211 ) 1,473 5,184 (28,497 ) Marketable security gains (losses), net 24,713 3,402 (32,199 ) (74 ) Derivative gains (losses), net (10,116 ) 199 (10,225 ) (2,096 ) Foreign currency losses, net (1,217 ) (1,138 ) (1,868 ) (4,752 ) Other, net (7,362 ) 611 (20,206 ) 6,773 (3,197 ) (1,051 ) (89,701 ) (51,923 ) Loss Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (102,561 ) (1,979 ) (262,248 ) (30,798 ) Income Tax Benefit (32,093 ) (2,626 ) (93,830 ) (11,362 ) Income (Loss) Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (70,468 ) 647 (168,418 ) (19,436 ) Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (19,821 ) (50,500 ) (27,354 ) (40,414 ) Net Loss (90,289 ) (49,853 ) (195,772 ) (59,850 ) Net Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 3,460 7,012 20,125 8,932 Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ (93,749 ) $ (56,865 ) $ (215,897 ) $ (68,782 ) Basic Loss Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ (5.52 ) $ (3.36 ) $ (12.76 ) $ (3.94 ) Diluted Loss Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ (5.52 ) $ (3.36 ) $ (12.76 ) $ (3.94 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 16,969,062 16,941,982 16,914,928 17,446,137 Diluted 16,969,062 16,941,982 16,914,928 17,446,137 OIBDA(1) $ (67,913 ) $ 30,532 $ (47,614 ) $ 147,112

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure.The Company, from time to time, discloses and discusses OIBDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for certain of its operating segments in its public releases and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) for the applicable segment plus depreciation and amortization. The Company's measure of OIBDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate OIBDA differently than the Company, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure. In addition, this measurement does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not a measure of the Company's ability to fund its cash needs. OIBDA is a financial metric used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to the Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2016 Sep. 30, 2016 Jun. 30, 2016 Mar. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Operating Revenues $ 213,036 $ 206,983 $ 197,038 $ 213,928 $ 250,631 Costs and Expenses: Operating 149,667 146,796 143,882 157,468 165,729 Administrative and general 36,457 32,245 34,175 35,704 41,158 Depreciation and amortization 31,451 31,132 31,361 30,989 31,460 217,575 210,173 209,418 224,161 238,347 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (94,825 ) (29,826 ) (17,771 ) 217 (13,212 ) Operating Loss (99,364 ) (33,016 ) (30,151 ) (10,016 ) (928 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 3,449 5,277 5,020 5,593 5,902 Interest expense (12,453 ) (12,504 ) (12,834 ) (11,935 ) (11,500 ) Debt extinguishment gains (losses), net (211 ) 557 1,615 3,223 1,473 Marketable security gains (losses), net 24,713 (7,865 ) (23,951 ) (25,096 ) 3,402 Derivative gains (losses), net (10,116 ) (1,174 ) (1,555 ) 2,620 199 Foreign currency gains (losses), net (1,217 ) (666 ) (22 ) 37 (1,138 ) Other, net (7,362 ) (5,460 ) (7,652 ) 268 611 (3,197 ) (21,835 ) (39,379 ) (25,290 ) (1,051 ) Loss Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (102,561 ) (54,851 ) (69,530 ) (35,306 ) (1,979 ) Income Tax Benefit (32,093 ) (21,147 ) (25,759 ) (14,831 ) (2,626 ) Income (Loss) Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (70,468 ) (33,704 ) (43,771 ) (20,475 ) 647 Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (19,821 ) (322 ) (7,162 ) (49 ) (50,500 ) Net Loss (90,289 ) (34,026 ) (50,933 ) (20,524 ) (49,853 ) Net Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 3,460 5,777 4,226 6,662 7,012 Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ (93,749 ) $ (39,803 ) $ (55,159 ) $ (27,186 ) $ (56,865 ) Basic Loss Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ (5.52 ) $ (2.35 ) $ (3.26 ) $ (1.62 ) $ (3.36 ) Diluted Loss Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ (5.52 ) $ (2.35 ) $ (3.26 ) $ (1.62 ) $ (3.36 ) Weighted Average Common Shares of Outstanding: Basic 16,969 16,944 16,929 16,817 16,942 Diluted 16,969 16,944 16,929 16,817 16,942 Common Shares Outstanding at Period End 17,401 17,336 17,321 17,295 17,155 OIBDA(1) $ (67,913 ) $ (1,884 ) $ 1,210 $ 20,973 $ 30,532

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2016 Sep. 30, 2016 Jun. 30, 2016 Mar. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Offshore Marine Services Operating Revenues $ 44,361 $ 54,125 $ 57,271 $ 59,879 $ 83,166 Costs and Expenses: Operating 32,671 41,159 44,245 48,850 59,223 Administrative and general 14,393 10,588 11,929 12,398 14,118 Depreciation and amortization 13,764 14,213 15,254 14,838 15,419 60,828 65,960 71,428 76,086 88,760 Losses on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (66,252 ) (29,233 ) (20,357 ) (380 ) (13,577 ) Operating Loss (82,719 ) (41,068 ) (34,514 ) (16,587 ) (19,171 ) Other Income (Expense): Derivative gains (losses), net (82 ) 16 163 2,898 (2,751 ) Foreign currency gains (losses), net 151 (1,084 ) (819 ) (1,560 ) (350 ) Other, net (1,756 ) 1 -- 265 373 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (5,950 ) 790 (3,315 ) 2,161 1,248 Segment Loss(1) $ (90,356 ) $ (41,345 ) $ (38,485 ) $ (12,823 ) $ (20,651 ) OIBDA(2) $ (68,955 ) $ (26,855 ) $ (19,260 ) $ (1,749 ) $ (3,752 ) Drydocking expenditures (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 131 $ 2,024 $ 1,964 $ 3,703 $ 3,485 Out-of-service days for drydockings 20 62 191 131 246 Inland River Services Operating Revenues $ 53,021 $ 41,094 $ 33,814 $ 39,614 $ 58,415 Costs and Expenses: Operating 35,400 31,496 27,446 30,118 38,459 Administrative and general 2,945 3,982 3,777 3,912 4,011 Depreciation and amortization 6,628 6,308 6,254 7,137 7,113 44,973 41,786 37,477 41,167 49,583 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 605 (597 ) 2,580 605 389 Operating Income (Loss) 8,653 (1,289 ) (1,083 ) (948 ) 9,221 Other Income (Expense): Derivative losses, net -- -- -- -- (15 ) Foreign currency gains (losses), net (1,143 ) 410 1,018 1,437 (640 ) Other, net 1 (1 ) (4 ) -- -- Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (11,318 ) (171 ) (1,677 ) (2,778 ) (25,092 ) Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $ (3,807 ) $ (1,051 ) $ (1,746 ) $ (2,289 ) $ (16,526 ) OIBDA(2) $ 15,281 $ 5,019 $ 5,171 $ 6,189 $ 16,334

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2016 Sep. 30, 2016 Jun. 30, 2016 Mar. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Shipping Services Operating Revenues $ 59,618 $ 57,350 $ 55,620 $ 57,055 $ 61,388 Costs and Expenses: Operating 36,586 28,542 30,269 27,234 28,118 Administrative and general 6,895 6,675 7,337 6,918 7,014 Depreciation and amortization 8,969 8,216 7,415 6,562 6,474 52,450 43,433 45,021 40,714 41,606 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions 408 3 6 (6 ) -- Operating Income 7,576 13,920 10,605 16,335 19,782 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency losses, net (6 ) (3 ) (6 ) (3 ) (18 ) Other, net 237 (5,534 ) (928 ) 1 1 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (2,581 ) (551 ) (1,591 ) 26 (27,578 ) Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $ 5,226 $ 7,832 $ 8,080 $ 16,359 $ (7,813 ) OIBDA(2) $ 16,545 $ 22,136 $ 18,020 $ 22,897 $ 26,256 Drydocking expenditures for U.S.-flag product tankers(included in operating costs and expenses) $ 4,506 $ 95 $ 62 $ (73 ) $ 207 Out-of-service days for drydockings of U.S.-flag product tankers 45 -- -- -- -- Illinois Corn Processing Operating Revenues $ 43,197 $ 44,019 $ 40,576 $ 49,609 $ 38,654 Costs and Expenses: Operating 36,174 39,879 36,153 46,289 36,747 Administrative and general 693 750 912 656 693 Depreciation and amortization 1,127 1,055 1,064 1,053 964 37,994 41,684 38,129 47,998 38,404 Operating Income 5,203 2,335 2,447 1,611 250 Other Income (Expense): Derivative gains (losses), net 570 (328 ) 856 (187 ) (137 ) Segment Profit(1) $ 5,773 $ 2,007 $ 3,303 $ 1,424 $ 113

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2016 Sep. 30, 2016 Jun. 30, 2016 Mar. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Witt O'Brien's and Other Operating Revenues $ 13,572 $ 11,146 $ 10,261 $ 8,419 $ 9,922 Costs and Expenses: Operating 9,711 6,618 6,427 5,805 4,166 Administrative and general 5,510 3,833 3,649 4,223 6,231 Depreciation and amortization 204 432 448 455 575 15,425 10,883 10,524 10,483 10,972 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (29,586 ) 1 -- (2 ) (24 ) Operating Income (Loss) (31,439 ) 264 (263 ) (2,066 ) (1,074 ) Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net (57 ) (25 ) (73 ) (27 ) 21 Other, net (5,885 ) -- (6,723 ) -- 5 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 28 (390 ) (579 ) 542 922 Segment Loss(1) $ (37,353 ) $ (151 ) $ (7,638 ) $ (1,551 ) $ (126 ) Corporate and Eliminations Operating Revenues $ (733 ) $ (751 ) $ (504 ) $ (648 ) $ (914 ) Costs and Expenses: Operating (875 ) (898 ) (658 ) (828 ) (984 ) Administrative and general 6,021 6,417 6,571 7,597 9,091 Depreciation and amortization 759 908 926 944 915 5,905 6,427 6,839 7,713 9,022 Operating Loss $ (6,638 ) $ (7,178 ) $ (7,343 ) $ (8,361 ) $ (9,936 ) Other Income (Expense): Derivative gains (losses), net $ (10,604 ) $ (862 ) $ (2,574 ) $ (91 ) $ 3,102 Foreign currency gains (losses), net (162 ) 36 (142 ) 190 (151 ) Other, net 41 74 3 2 232

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

OFFSHORE MARINE SERVICES

TIME CHARTER OPERATING DATA

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2016 Sep. 30, 2016 Jun. 30, 2016 Mar. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Rates Per Day Worked: Anchor handling towing supply $ 13,686 $ 16,469 $ 20,828 $ 21,719 $ 30,871 Fast support 7,875 7,848 7,636 7,587 8,014 Supply 6,298 5,935 5,709 6,484 9,453 Standby safety 8,284 8,904 9,632 9,564 10,229 Specialty 37,024 30,593 18,642 12,403 23,107 Liftboats 13,486 16,822 11,852 15,150 25,191 Overall Average Rates Per Day Worked(excluding wind farm utility) 9,093 10,089 10,354 10,545 13,495 Wind farm utility 2,104 2,260 2,394 2,419 2,506 Overall Average Rates Per Day Worked 6,308 6,834 7,352 7,915 10,299 Utilization: Anchor handling towing supply 20 % 27 % 33 % 47 % 51 % Fast support 47 % 62 % 69 % 68 % 58 % Supply 19 % 31 % 27 % 37 % 66 % Standby safety 81 % 78 % 77 % 79 % 85 % Specialty 23 % 58 % 81 % 45 % 80 % Liftboats 1 % 8 % 6 % 5 % 13 % Overall Fleet Utilization (excluding wind farm utility) 39 % 47 % 50 % 52 % 59 % Wind farm utility 71 % 86 % 77 % 65 % 65 % Overall Fleet Utilization 47 % 58 % 57 % 56 % 60 % Available Days: Anchor handling towing supply 1,564 1,483 1,365 1,365 1,380 Fast support 3,312 2,389 2,174 2,093 2,173 Supply 953 1,109 1,140 1,179 1,288 Standby safety 1,840 1,989 2,104 2,184 2,208 Specialty 337 276 273 273 276 Liftboats 1,380 1,380 1,365 1,365 1,380 Overall Fleet Available Days(excluding wind farm utility) 9,386 8,626 8,421 8,459 8,705 Wind farm utility 3,404 3,345 3,276 3,245 3,222 Overall Fleet Available Days 12,790 11,971 11,697 11,704 11,927

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, unaudited) Dec. 31, 2016 Sep. 30, 2016 Jun. 30, 2016 Mar. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 399,644 $ 471,180 $ 552,840 $ 496,473 $ 530,009 Restricted cash 3,711 3,364 1,742 -- -- Marketable securities 116,276 78,717 87,701 110,894 138,200 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 162,880 148,358 125,987 130,731 159,076 Other 56,287 32,452 34,319 31,440 27,217 Inventories 16,773 16,047 16,798 18,431 24,768 Prepaid expenses and other 7,230 9,500 10,157 9,615 8,627 Total current assets 762,801 759,618 829,544 797,584 887,897 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 2,194,023 2,128,010 2,158,826 2,015,205 2,123,201 Accumulated depreciation (1,008,867 ) (1,008,629 ) (997,214 ) (986,048 ) (994,181 ) 1,185,156 1,119,381 1,161,612 1,029,157 1,129,020 Construction in progress 370,512 464,660 402,090 484,472 454,605 Held for sale equipment -- -- -- 86,332 -- Net property and equipment 1,555,668 1,584,041 1,563,702 1,599,961 1,583,625 Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 313,772 331,063 325,386 334,370 331,103 Construction Reserve Funds 153,962 161,865 166,888 255,350 255,408 Goodwill 32,758 52,403 52,394 52,376 52,340 Intangible Assets, Net 20,078 23,496 24,116 25,750 26,392 Other Assets 23,282 41,647 39,287 46,496 48,654 $ 2,862,321 $ 2,954,133 $ 3,001,317 $ 3,111,887 $ 3,185,419 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 183,602 $ 28,228 $ 24,409 $ 35,688 $ 35,531 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 90,702 70,032 55,971 50,660 71,952 Other current liabilities 95,645 96,324 98,706 107,811 92,677 Total current liabilities 369,949 194,584 179,086 194,159 200,160 Long-Term Debt 848,771 1,013,691 1,014,632 1,018,331 1,034,859 Exchange Option Liability on Subsidiary Convertible Senior Notes 19,436 8,938 8,171 5,747 5,611 Deferred Income Taxes 288,601 307,353 330,375 374,476 389,988 Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 139,296 148,085 155,859 153,051 163,862 Total liabilities 1,666,053 1,672,651 1,688,123 1,745,764 1,794,480 Equity: SEACOR Holdings Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock -- -- -- -- -- Common stock 379 379 379 379 377 Additional paid-in capital 1,518,635 1,512,209 1,510,623 1,508,981 1,505,942 Retained earnings 910,723 1,004,472 1,044,275 1,099,434 1,126,620 Shares held in treasury, at cost (1,357,331 ) (1,357,331 ) (1,357,876 ) (1,357,809 ) (1,356,499 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (11,514 ) (10,471 ) (10,810 ) (7,764 ) (5,620 ) 1,060,892 1,149,258 1,186,591 1,243,221 1,270,820 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 135,376 132,224 126,603 122,902 120,119 Total equity 1,196,268 1,281,482 1,313,194 1,366,123 1,390,939 $ 2,862,321 $ 2,954,133 $ 3,001,317 $ 3,111,887 $ 3,185,419

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

FLEET COUNTS

(unaudited) Dec. 31, 2016 Sep. 30, 2016 Jun. 30, 2016 Mar. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Offshore Marine Services(1) Anchor handling towing supply 25 27 27 18 18 Fast support 48 50 39 38 38 Supply 28 31 33 33 34 Standby safety 21 21 23 25 25 Specialty 6 7 7 5 5 Liftboats 15 15 15 15 15 Wind farm utility 40 40 39 39 38 183 191 183 173 173 Inland River Services Dry-cargo barges 1,443 1,405 1,393 1,426 1,430 Liquid tank barges: 10,000 barrel 18 18 18 18 18 30,000 barrel -- -- -- 27 27 Specialty barges(2) 11 11 11 11 11 Towboats: 4,000 hp - 6,600 hp 17 17 17 17 17 3,300 hp - 3,900 hp 1 1 1 -- -- Less than 3,200 hp 4 4 4 17 17 Harbor boats: 1,100 hp - 2,000 hp 15 13 13 13 13 Less than 1,100 hp 9 6 6 6 6 1,518 1,475 1,463 1,535 1,539 Shipping Services Petroleum Transportation: Product tankers - U.S.-flag 9 8 8 7 7 Crude oil tanker - U.S.-flag -- -- -- 1 1 Harbor Towing and Bunkering: Harbor tugs - U.S.-flag 23 24 24 24 24 Harbor tugs - Foreign-flag 4 4 4 4 4 Offshore tug - U.S.-flag 1 1 1 1 1 Ocean liquid tank barges - U.S.-flag 5 5 5 5 5 Liner and Short-sea Transportation: RORO/deck barges - U.S.-flag 7 7 7 7 7 Short-sea container/RORO - Foreign-flag 7 7 7 7 7 Other: Dry bulk articulated tug-barge - U.S.-flag 1 1 1 1 1 57 57 57 57 57

(1) Excludes eight offshore support vessels retired and removed from services as of December 31, 2016. (2) Includes non-certificated 10,000 and 30,000 barrel inland river liquid tank barges.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

EXPECTED FLEET DELIVERIES

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016

(unaudited) 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Total Offshore Marine Services Fast support 3 1 1 -- -- -- -- 1 -- 1 -- 1 -- 1 9 Supply(1) -- -- -- -- 1 -- 1 -- 1 -- -- -- -- -- 3 Wind farm utility -- 1 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1 Shipping Services Product tankers - U.S.-flag 1 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1 Articulated tug-barge - U.S.-flag -- -- 1 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1 Harbor tugs - U.S.-flag 1 1 -- 1 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 3 Harbor tugs - Foreign-flag 2 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2 Inland River Services 30,000 barrel liquid tank barge -- 1 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1 Towboats: 4,000 hp - 6,600 hp -- 1 1 1 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 3