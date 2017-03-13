Sean Burke acknowledged for Excellence in Retail in Consulting Magazine's 2017 Rising Star Awards

DURHAM, NC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Clarkston Consulting is proud to recognize Sean Burke as the recipient of the Rising Star of the Consulting Profession award for Excellence in Retail by Consulting Magazine.

As the specialty retail lead, Sean has provided strategic expertise to retail and consumer products companies in the areas of project and program management, process improvement, and quality assurance. "I am honored by this award for Excellence in Retail, as I sincerely enjoy helping my clients address the industry dynamics and challenges they face through new processes and technology adoption," Burke stated. "Retailers are facing strategic shifts and amazing opportunities with new technology. I'm excited to be a part of solving our clients' current challenges and help them prepare for upcoming challenges."

According to the president of Clarkston Consulting, Paul Garrison, "Sean is a highly sought after consultant and a leader in the retail industry. His clients recognize his ability to apply his industry knowledge to help them address their problems."

Jenny McLean, Clarkston Consulting partner and retail leader stated, "Sean has consistently demonstrated the ability to deliver brilliant client service. He is seen as a mentor and an example within the firm, and we are thrilled for his external recognition."

The Rising Star of the Consulting Profession award is given out annually to consultants under the age of 35 who have demonstrated to be the best and brightest in their respective industries.

Sean received his Bachelor of Arts degree in General Management from Michigan State University, where he graduated summa cum laude from the Honors College. For the last decade with Clarkston Consulting, Sean has provided strategic expertise to Retail and Consumer Products companies in the areas of project and program management, process improvement, and quality assurance.

To read the full list of winners, please visit http://www.consultingmag-digital.com/consultingmag/march_2017

