Sean Gallagher Announced as President and Chief Legal Officer of Cognosante Ventures

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Cognosante Holdings, LLC today announced the appointment of Sean Gallagher as President and Chief Legal Officer of Cognosante Ventures.

Cognosante Ventures was established by Cognosante Holdings to identify, invest in, and mentor emerging innovative health IT companies to help accelerate the transformation of our nation's healthcare. As part of the Cognosante family, Cognosante Ventures focuses on building a portfolio of groundbreaking solutions and capabilities that can help fundamentally change the way healthcare is provided in this country. In the newly created position of President and Chief Legal Officer, Sean will work with Michele Kang, CEO of Cognosante Ventures, and oversee its investment and acquisition activities.

Until recently, Sean served as Chief Legal Officer of Cognosante Holdings, LLC. Since joining Cognosante in June 2011, Sean was instrumental in the development and growth of the company's legal, contracts, and compliance functions, and was an integral part of the executive leadership team that led the company through its extended period of growth.

"Cognosante's legal and M&A processes and capabilities are industry best practices, thanks to Sean's leadership," said Michele Kang, Cognosante's CEO. "Sean's experience and expertise will be a tremendous asset to Cognosante Ventures as it seeks to expand its portfolio in the coming years."

"I look forward to working with Michele and the Cognosante Ventures team during this important time for healthcare transformation in our country," said Sean Gallagher. "I am particularly excited to continue Cognosante Ventures's focus on identifying and mentoring, early stage technology companies that are helping to lead innovation through new and exciting technologies and solutions."

About Cognosante Ventures

Cognosante Ventures identifies, invests in, and mentors early stage health technology and data analytics companies to help accelerate the transformation of our nation's healthcare. Consistent with Cognosante's overall vision, Cognosante Ventures is building a portfolio of companies that seek to challenge the status quo and become disruptive forces in the industry. It has invested in three early stage companies to date.