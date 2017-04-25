Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces New Board Appointment

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the "Company") ( NASDAQ : SHIP), an owner and operator of dry bulk vessels, announced today the appointment of Ioannis (John) Kartsonas as a member of the Board of Directors, effective May 4th, 2017.

Mr. Kartsonas has more than 18 years of experience in finance and commodities trading. He is currently the Principal and Managing Partner of Breakwave Advisors LLC., a commodity-focused advisory firm based in New York. Prior to that, he held various senior positions in investment management and research focusing in shipping and commodities. He has earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Rochester.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited to welcome John to our Board of Directors. We believe that his strong experience in finance and dry bulk commodities trading will add significant value to our Company. Furthermore, John has extensive and diverse experience which we believe is a significant asset to our Company. Lastly, his appointment expands our Board to five members, consisting of three independent directors."

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company that provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The Company currently owns a modern fleet of ten dry bulk carriers, consisting of eight Capesizes and two Supramaxes, with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,503,369 dwt and an average fleet age of about 8.2 years.

Following the delivery of the newly acquired Capesize vessel, the Company will have a modern fleet of a total of eleven dry bulk carriers, consisting of nine Capesizes and two Supramaxes, with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of about 8.0 years.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands with executive offices in Athens, Greece and an office in Hong Kong. The Company's common shares and class A warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "SHIP" and "SHIPW", respectively.

Please visit our company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity, including its ability to pay amounts that it owes and obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general corporate activities; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.