SeanieMac International Signs Lock Up Agreement with Apollo Capital Corp

HUNTINGTON, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - SeanieMac International, Ltd. ( OTC PINK : BETS) announced that as part of a purchase of 55k of outstanding debt from Apollo Capital Corp, the company and Apollo Capital Corp have agreed to a lock up agreement on approximately 93% of their debt. Except for an initial allowance the lock up agreement restricts Apollo Capital Corp from any conversions or sales during the lock up period. The initial lock up period is 30 days with provisions for a 30-60 day extension subject to the purchase of an additional 110k of their convertible debt. At the end of that period the company and Apollo Capital Corp will continue to negotiate for the potential purchase of more of their debt and the further extension of the lock up agreement.

About SeanieMac

SeanieMac Limited is an Irish gaming company. It owns and operates "www.SeanieMac.com", an online sports and casino wagering web-based platform serving gamblers directly under the brand name SeanieMac.com.

