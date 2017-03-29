SeanieMac International Updates on 4th Q, 2016 and 1st Q, 2017 Revenues

HUNTINGTON, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - SeanieMac International, Ltd. ( OTC PINK : BETS) announced preliminary results for their 4th quarter. For the 4th quarter turnover revenue was in excess of $3.3 million and gross profit was in excess of $250,000 (US). We reinvested all of our gross profit into acquitting additional customers to our platform. Turnover revenue in the first quarter is projected to grow to $6.7 million. With continued access to funding we believe we can sustain this growth into the 2nd quarter.

About SeanieMac

SeanieMac Limited is an Irish gaming company. It owns and operates "www.SeanieMac.com", an online sports and casino wagering web-based platform serving gamblers directly under the brand name SeanieMac.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

