SeanieMac Launching Affiliate Platform

HUNTINGTON, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - SeanieMac International LTD ( OTC PINK : BETS) today announced they will relaunch their affiliate platform with industry leader Income Access in February 2017. The relaunch will see SeanieMac migrate all affiliate partners and their customers from both the SeanieMac and Apollo Bet brands to the new platform.

Garreth Core - COO SeanieMac said, "We are really excited to relaunch our affiliate business with Income Access. We will migrate our previous affiliates and their customers to the new platform so all our partners will be credited for the work they have done to date. We will attend the LAC (London Affiliate Conference) on the 9-12 of February to meet with old and new partners and hope to have the platform live by this date."

With 6.5 million (US) turnover since our launch in October, SeanieMac looks forward to adding the affiliate business in February.

About SeanieMac

SeanieMac Limited is an Irish gaming company. It owns and operates "www.SeanieMac.com," an online sports and casino wagering web-based platform serving gamblers directly under the brand name SeanieMac.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of SeanieMac International, Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our expectations regarding amounts staked and gross profits and our marketing initiatives. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainty regarding consumer preferences, a decline in the popularity of our website and competition in the online gambling industry. SeanieMac assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in SeanieMac International, Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 and in its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.