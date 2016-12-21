Search Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Convertible Debenture Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Dec. 21, 2016) - Search Minerals Inc. ("Search" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SMY) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alterra Resources Inc. ("Alterra") are pleased to summarize our ongoing programs and present the Company's plans for advancement for 2017. The Company's goals for 2017 are:

Advancement of the FOXTROT Project as our first development in the Port Hope Simpson Critical Rare Earth Element ("CREE" - Nd, Eu, Tb, Dy, Y) District in SE Labrador including moving forward with the Environmental Assessment Application process with AllNorth Consultants, Continue to seek strategic and offtake partners to further advance FOXTROT and develop the District, Continue field work to increase the value of the Deepwater Fox and Fox Meadow discoveries and other prospects in the District, Finalize the commercial application of the Company's proprietary Direct Extraction metallurgy process with the completion of the demonstration plant, which will provide the Company with a mixed rare earth concentrate, to be provided to refineries for testing and further separation, and Continue to raise investor and market awareness of Search Minerals with our recent investor communications specialists, Pilot Communications, and NAI Interactive.

Greg Andrews, President and CEO of Search Minerals stated: "I am very happy to report the progress Search has made with advancing the District with new discoveries (Deepwater Fox and Fox Meadow) and the near completion of the pilot plant. We continue to attract capital from our dedicated shareholders over the past 2 years during these difficult market conditions. Without the support of our shareholders and our partners, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Research & Development Corporation of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the NunatuKavut Community Council, Search would not have been able to advance our District, or construct and operate the pilot plant."

Pilot Plant - Direct Extraction process update

The pilot plant testing of a bulk sample from the FOXTROT Project using our proprietary Direct Extraction process is nearing completion, with the final reporting expected in February 2017. (Search News release - December 20, 2016 - Search Minerals provides Pilot Plant Program update)

"We believe that the imminent completion of our pilot plant testing with the oxide concentrate to prove that our Direct Extraction process works and is cost effective, will substantially increase interest in our FOXTROT Project from investors and potential offtake partners," said Andrews.

FOXTROT Project Environmental Application on Schedule

AllNorth has provided a draft of the Environmental Assessment Application for the FOXTROT Project for our review. We expect to meet our timeline to present this to the respective regulatory bodies involved in the assessment process by the end of January 2017.

Litigation Settlement

Search has reached a full and final settlement (the "Settlement") of outstanding litigation between Stephen Keith and Alexandre Penha (the "Plaintiffs"), and Search Minerals Inc. and certain directors and officers of the Company. Pursuant to the Settlement all parties have agreed to file dismissals of all outstanding claims and counterclaims with no admissions of liability. The Company has agreed to pay $120,000 towards the full and final settlement.

The Settlement was determined to be in the best interests of Search Minerals and its shareholders, as it ends the litigation process and associated future costs and allows Search to focus entirely on advancing its Critical Rare Earth District in SE Labrador without further unproductive distraction.

Convertible Debenture Financing

The Company announces a non-brokered unsecured convertible debenture private placement (the "Private Placement") with a maturity date of one year from the date of issuance, bearing simple interest at a rate of 10% per annum, calculated and paid quarterly in arrears. The Debenture will be convertible into units ("Units") at a conversion price of $0.07 per Unit all in accordance with the terms set forth in the certificate representing the Debenture (the "Debenture Certificate"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.14 per Warrant Share for one year from the date of conversion of the Debenture. We expect to close this financing on or before December 31, 2016. The proceeds from this financing will be used for the payment of the Settlement.

