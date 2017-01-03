Season four of Four Senses to premiere January 5 on AMI-tv

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today that its cooking show with an accessibility twist, Four Senses, will kick off season four on Thursday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m. on AMI-tv.

Four Senses is a unique cooking show produced for AMI by Varner Productions Limited that unites blind and sighted chefs in the kitchen. Hosts Christine Ha and Carl Heinrich are back to share new recipes and experiences with a fresh group of celebrity guests. Each 30-minute episode will also include nutrition guidelines for optimal eye health and accessibility tips and tools for independence in the kitchen.

Season four begins with international design gurus Colin and Justin joining Carl and Christine in the Four Senses kitchen. Additional chef and celebrity guests this season include: television personality and fashion expert Jeanne Beker, comedienne Luba Goy, supermodel and entrepreneur Monika Schnarre, the Thirsty Traveller Kevin Brauch and more.

Again this season Christine and Carl will be on the road shooting in field segments that highlight Canada's diverse culinary landscape. Christine will explore Ontario, visiting a cranberry farm in Bala, learning about sustainable trout in Collingwood, and paying a visit to Lake Joe -- the CNIB's camp for individuals living with vision loss. Carl will be on a Nova Scotia road trip visiting Lunenburg, Wolfville, Digby, and Dartmouth. Along the way he'll check out the Digby Days Scallop Festival, visit the oldest farmers market in Nova Scotia and learn more about the province's growing wine and craft beer scene.

"We're delighted to have Four Senses back for another season as it truly is a one of a kind cooking show that speaks to people of all abilities," says Brian Perdue, Director of Programming for AMI-tv. "Christine and Carl have a great rapport and the rotating guests and recipes bring a unique flavour to each episode."

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, Four Senses features integrated described video, where hosts and guests describe their surroundings and actions for audience members who are blind or partially sighted, as well as closed captioning for those with hearing loss.

Four Senses airs Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. ET on AMI-tv. Check your local listings or visit AMI.ca for the AMI channels in your area. Episodes will also be available to watch online immediately following the on-air episode. The first three seasons of Four Senses are available to watch online now.

About Accessible Media Inc.

Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is a not-for-profit multimedia organization serving more than five million Canadians who are blind, partially sighted, deaf, hard of hearing, mobility or print restricted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's mission is to make accessible media for all Canadians. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.