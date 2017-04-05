Seasoned Population Health Pioneers Expand Medecision Clinical, Data and Consulting Disciplines

Dr. Donald Casey to drive clinical quality optimization and Dr. Ian Chuang to advance new data science team to help organizations succeed in value-based contracting and risk management

WAYNE, PA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Medecision, the leader in population health management solutions for risk-bearing entities, today announced the recent appointments of Donald E. Casey Jr., MD, MPH, MBA, as chief clinical affairs officer and Ian Chuang, MD, MS, CCFP, as senior vice president and chief analytics officer. Both will be critical in accelerating Medecision's growth as it continues to add clinical, data and consulting experts, services and applications to enable healthcare organizations to thrive in value-based contracting and risk management models.

Dr. Casey will be a key member of the company's market development team, ensuring its solutions and services are created and optimized to meet the highest standards of clinical quality. Dr. Chuang will lead Medecision's data and analytics strategy, overseeing an expanding team of nationally recognized data scientists and helping its customers harness data to improve healthcare cost, quality and experience through predictive intelligence and targeted intervention and engagement.

The appointments come as the industry continues to demand better approaches, tools and services to improve the care quality of populations as well as the financial discipline to successfully take on risk-based contracts. Dr. Casey and Dr. Chuang will help Medecision's customers zero in on opportunities in their individual population health journeys -- from enhancing clinical content development to meet evolving needs to finding new ways to use data for actionable insights and value-driven clinical pathways.

"Dr. Casey and Dr. Chuang have spent their careers in some of the country's most progressive hospitals and health systems, as well as programs treating high-risk populations, finding innovative, data-driven ways to drive better outcomes for patients -- and, ultimately, improving the quality of people's lives," said Deborah M. Gage, president and CEO, Medecision. "Their experience will be invaluable for our customers as we team up to target meaningful opportunities to establish collaborative, knowledge-driven and patient-centric care models built to exceed quality standards and reduce costs."

Medecision has expanded its clinical and population health management expertise and added consulting leadership as it continues to respond to market demand for better analytics and integrated engagement applications to enhance quality and cost containment for risk-bearing organizations. Dr. Casey and Dr. Chuang join the following leaders in Medecision's growing team:

Dr. Tamara Cull, vice president, market development, who has joined the company to help integrated delivery networks stand up bundled payment programs based on their unique bundled agreements.

Cory Courtney, Jackie Luchsinger, RN, MS, MBA, PMP, and Carolann Engler, RN, who founded Medecision's population health consulting services team, which helps healthcare organizations succeed in value-based contracting, risk management and optimizing management of the populations they serve.

Dr. Casey is currently holds faculty appointments at Rush Medical College and the Jefferson College of Population Health and is also president-elect of the American College of Medical Quality. He joins Medecision with extensive clinical experience serving in various clinical quality-focused leadership roles at some of the nation's most well-known providers, including Catholic Healthcare Partners, NYU Langone Medical Center and the Atlantic Health System. During his tenure, Dr. Casey focused on building successful population health programs, including pioneering performance measurement and improvement systems, researching clinical quality improvement efforts and reducing readmissions. Dr. Casey earned an AB degree from Dartmouth College, an MD degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, an MPH from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Chuang has long been committed to moving the healthcare model from an analog model based on paper processes to a digital model where information technology supports a redesigned model of care. His experience spans the entire healthcare continuum, from his time as an advisor at Triggr Health working within the substance abuse recovery space to working in clinical informatics at McKesson, Cerner and Cigna. Dr. Chuang brings knowledge of applied healthcare informatics, especially in the areas of controlled medical terminology (CMT), knowledge representation, clinical decision support and analytics, which are all key to clinical process optimization on a health information technology platform.

