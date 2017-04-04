Seasons Hospice Celebrates 20th Year Anniversary

Two decades of providing amazing patient-focused care for hospice patients and families

ROSEMONT, IL--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care has reached an exciting milestone as the company celebrates 20 years of providing a peaceful and meaningful end of life experience for our patients and families. This year Seasons recognizes 20 years of honoring life and offering hope and celebrating the extraordinary spirit of the Seasons family.

Seasons was founded with a single site in 1997 serving the community of Des Plaines, IL. The company has grown to be a nationwide company with 26 locations and 17 inpatient centers serving over 28,000 patients and families in 2016.

"I am beyond honored and thankful to be a part of the Seasons family," said Todd Stern, Chief Executive Officer. "During my 15 years with Seasons, I have witnessed this organization's growth and continued success, thanks to the contributions of our Seasons family. We have always focused on putting our patients and families first and being innovators in the healthcare industry. I am so excited to see what the next 20 years brings for this organization!"

Seasons was one of the first hospice organizations to use electronic medical records and have industry-leading clinical programs including Music Therapy, Open Access, Namaste Care, and more. In particular, the company passion for music therapy has led them to be the largest employer of board certified music therapists in the country.

As part of their 20th anniversary celebration, Seasons wants to celebrate the professional contributions of every team member in raising patient and family care to the highest level. They recognize that their 3,200 employees are the backbone of the organization and they would not be where they are today without them. Each site across the country will be participating in celebrations the week of April 1-7, 2017.

Founded in 1997, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care is the largest privately owned hospice provider in the nation. Seasons offers high-quality compassionate care in 19 states through our 26 Medicare-certified programs and 17 Hospice Inpatient Centers. In 2016, Seasons caregivers served more than 28,000 patients. For more information, visit www.seasons.org.