Seattle Angel Fund Raises $1.75 Million in Second of Annual Funds to Help Pacific Northwest Seed Round Companies Flourish

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - The Seattle Angel Fund (SAF), a collaborative and interactive, member-directed investment fund focusing on Pacific Northwest early-stage, growth-oriented businesses, today announced the closing of their second fund at $1.75 million, to provide much needed funding, knowledge, experience and connections for promising young companies. Fund II's 5 investments to date are CSATS, OtoNexus, Keepe, Buildpulse and Aqueduct.

Started in January 2015 and managed by Susan Preston, Seattle Angel Fund was created to enhance the success rate of accredited investors participating in seed round funding. SAF provides investors the opportunity to invest collectively throughout the year of active investment. Fund II aims to meet aspiring and promising companies' need for early-stage capital in the region, using a collaborative model for investment through a single fund entity.

Helping regional seed round companies thrive is also part of SAF's mission, "We know from national statistics, the majority of new jobs are created by startup companies. Angel investment financing is a critical part of supporting this part of economic prosperity and growth," states Preston. "It's gratifying to know the Seattle Angel Fund is enabling this growth throughout investments in Pacific Northwest companies." In addition, a crucial aspect to SAF's work and success rate is cultivating real engagement with entrepreneurs. Jason Burt of BuildPulse, a building management information systems company comments that, "It is important for companies to stay focused and SAF's team did a great job of aligning the right resources at the right time."

Modeled after the successful Oregon Angel Fund (OAF), Seattle Angel Fund is committed to replicating the proven process of annualized investment and engaged investors. The recent Angel Resource Institute Tracking Angel Returns study shows an overall return multiple of approximately 2.5X, compared to 2.1X for early stage venture capital. This is consistent with OAF's seven-fund average IRR (Internal Rate of Return) of 22%. These statistics reflect logic -- when experienced people make collective, collaborative decisions through objective analysis, the results are positive. Preston's own experience with the model helps to ensure an established and well-vetted protocol. She brings 15 years of venture fund, angel investment, and training experience and is a world recognized authority on angel investing.

Member engagement and continued education opportunities on angel investing is another core focus of the Seattle Angel Fund. "We conduct boot camps for our members and use comprehensive diligence tools," said Susan. "The members are learning by doing, through great investments, and at the same time, having fun together."

In 2017, Seattle Angel Fund will leverage the success of Fund II to continue to build a well-run organization with an active group of Fund members. The Fund's major projects include completing new investments in Fund II and launching Fund III in May 2017.

About Seattle Angel Fund

The Seattle Angel Fund I, LLC., (SAF)is focused on investments in Pacific Northwest growth-oriented, start-up companies. SAF aims to drive economic growth and prosperity through excellent investment opportunities for investors and continuous and valuable support of portfolio companies. Visit www.seattleangelfund.net