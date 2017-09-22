Seattle Invoice Scanning Company Micro Com Systems Offers Software to Automate Accounts Payable

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - September 22, 2017) - Seattle invoice scanning company introduces ABBYY capture and document management to streamline accounting processes

Micro Com Systems offers all kinds of document scanning and management services to improve operational efficiency. For accountants and team members who want to decrease costs and increase efficiency, swift and accurate processing is critical. This is where ABBYY capture and document management software comes in. For more, go to: http://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/accounts-payable/

ABBYY can help an accounting department meet multiple goals, including:

Processing invoices in a swift and efficient manner

Handling multiple formats of incoming invoices

Increasing early-payment discounts

Eliminating late charges and interest

Improving important vendor relationships with faster response time to invoice status, and

Processing heavy volumes of insurance forms in a timely manner that includes Explanation of Benefits forms, contracts and claim forms.

Using ABBYY Invoice Scanning Solutions for accounting purposes helps automate the processing of all important paperwork, from early-payment discounts to time savings, through a proven classification and indexing system. With an advanced management system like ABBYY, a company will not only save a significant amount of time, but money as well.

Learn more about how ABBYY's productivity-enhancing solutions can benefit any accounting organization or team. To request a free demonstration, please contact MCS in Seattle at 206-248-3191.

