Seattle Scanning Company Offers Advice on Disaster Protection

Seattle scanning company shares how cloud storage can help preserve important records

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - For businesses, disaster planning has to go beyond the potential of a zombie apocalypse. Irreplaceable paper records can be affected by much more mundane occurrences such as fires, earthquakes, and floods. According to Micro Com Systems, a scanning service in Seattle, digitizing critical business documents is a simple solution that delivers peace of mind. For more, go to: http://www.microcomseattle.com/apocalypse-archiving-document-digitization-services/

All businesses are susceptible to accidents and disasters. Fires, earthquakes, and floods can all wreak havoc by destroying irreplaceable documents and records. While most organizations rightfully have a plan in place to protect their personnel, valuable information assets are often neglected.

The loss of important records and information can mean further delays in resuming business after a disaster. The good thing is a document imaging service bureau, such as Micro Com Systems, can help preserve vital information by digitizing critical business documents.

The great thing about digital records is that they can be copied and stored in many different locations -- including the Cloud. This way, no matter where the disaster occurs -- and what is lost -- it's possible to access all relevant information and resume business faster.

Micro Com Systems scanning and digitization services can help businesses be better prepared for any disaster -- except perhaps a zombie apocalypse. Learn more about how to protect valuable records by calling 206-248-3191.

About the Company

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.

For more information, please visit http://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.