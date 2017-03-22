Seattle Scanning Company Posts New Staff Profile

Seattle scanning company introduces general manager as part of "Meet the Staff" blog series

Joe started in the document imaging business back in 1975 as a courier for Cascade Microfilm in Seattle. As the years went by, he learned many facets of the business, including copy flo printing, onsite filming, and darkroom printing, before moving onto equipment repair. After working for a couple of years helping clients with their printers and microfilm readers, he moved into equipment and services sales.

Cascade Microfilm was purchased by Ford Graphics, which opened up new learning opportunities for Joe, specifically reprographic services. After two years, Joe realized he missed the microfilm business, so he left Ford to work in sales at Microfilm Service Company. Years later he, along with other MSC employees, left to begin a startup called American Microfilm. Two years after that (and armed with a whole lot of new experience) he moved on to Alpha Information Management.

It was at Alpha that Joe began to learn about digital services and how they could spawn a revolution in the document management industry. Leaving sales, Joe transitioned to digital services support, assisting the sales staff and clients in moving toward this new technology.

In 2000, an opportunity arose to purchase the assets of Alpha Information. Joe contacted his good friends Craig Hollingum and John Ford, suggesting that this would be a good business opportunity for MCS. They agreed and tagged Joe as the general manager for the Seattle branch.

Today, Joe remains General Manager for Micro Com Systems (Seattle). He is a staunch Seattle Sounders supporter and has been purchasing season tickets with his wife Debbie since 2009. In his spare time, Joe likes to watch foreign movies, cook, and make homemade wine. Joe and Debbie also love traveling whenever possible. He is the proud father of two daughters and a dog named Chavo.

