Second Annual 'Sleep Day' Comes Back to Canada to Help Provide a Good Night's Sleep to Children in Developing Countries

Canadian charity Sleeping Children Around the World, along with Choice Hotels Canada, calls for Canadians to sport their PJ's on Friday, November 3rd

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - Sleeping Children Around the World (SCAW), a 100% charity, is asking Canadians to help raise awareness and funds by participating in the second annual Sleep Day on Friday, November 3rd. With a small donation, wear your pyjamas to work or school and share your photos on social media using #SleepDay, with all proceeds going directly to the purchase of bedkits for upcoming distributions in developing countries. Sleep Day is generously supported by Choice Hotels Canada and Sleep Country Canada.

Sleep Day is a national call to action in support of the charity started by Murray and Margaret Dryden, founded 47 years ago. SCAW is a global community of partners and volunteers who have transformed the lives of over 1.5 million children in developing countries through bedkit distributions.

"Sleep is paramount in a child's development. At Sleeping Children Around the World, we believe that it is the basic right of every child to have a comfortable night's sleep," said Maurice Kowanetz, Chair of Sleeping Children Around the World. "We're excited to continue the Sleep Day tradition and hope to raise awareness of the importance of sleep as a pillar of health for every child around the world."

This year, SCAW is pleased to announce the support of Choice Hotels Canada as major sponsor for Sleep Day. "As a continual supporter of Sleeping Children Around the World, we are thrilled to be a part of Sleep Day to help provide children who are less fortunate a chance to thrive in challenging conditions," said Brian Leon, Managing Director, Choice Hotels Canada. "We are encouraging our staff and franchisees across Canada to take part in this fun and goodwill event."

SCAW is requesting a small donation of $5 for every workplace participant and $2 for students, to wear their pyjamas to work or school, and post photos and updates on their social media outlets using #SleepDay.

"Getting quality sleep is so important to a child's growth and development," said Christine Magee, Co-Founder, Sleep Country Canada. "That's why we are so honoured to continue our support of Sleep Day, knowing the number of children who will sleep better because of this initiative."

Sleep Day donations will help improve the lives of countless children in developing countries with the aid of a much needed bedkit. One bedkit costs $35 and is largely comprised of a mat or mattress, a mosquito net to combat the threat of malaria and other vector-borne diseases, schoolbag and school supplies, clothing and footwear. All items are locally sourced where possible, providing additional positive impact on the economy of the local community.

About Sleeping Children Around the World

Since its inception by Murray and Margaret Dryden in 1970, the charity has raised over $40 million to provide bedkits for more than 1.5 million children in 34 countries. For every $35 bedkit donation, 100% reaches a child in extreme poverty. For more information on SCAW, please follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or visit www.scaw.org.