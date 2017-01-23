Second cruise ship berth at the Port of Sydney will increase tourism in Cape Breton

SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are making strategic infrastructure investments to support job creation, strengthen the middle class, and generate new economic opportunities across the province.

The Honourable Stephen McNeil, Premier of Nova Scotia, and Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney-Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, today announced more than $13.3 million in combined funding for a new berth and other upgrades to the Sydney Marine Terminal.

The 287-metre berth will accommodate Queen Mary II cruise ships that are increasingly being used by cruise lines, allowing Cape Breton to continue attracting major cruise operators along the New England-Quebec corridor. The project also includes renovations to the second floor of the Joan Harriss Cruise Pavillion to include a port administration office, improve accessibility and help create a memorable experience for tourists exploring the East-Coast sights.

Once complete, this work will allow more people to experience the breathtaking sights and attractions of Cape Breton, boosting tourism and increasing traffic for local businesses.

The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia are each contributing up to $6.66 million to this project under the Small Communities Fund, representing two-thirds of the estimated $20-million total eligible project cost. The remaining funding will be provided by the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working closely with Nova Scotia to ensure we make smart infrastructure investments that help grow the middle class and promote economic development. These improvements to the Port of Sydney will help draw even more people to Cape Breton's spectacular attractions, further strengthening the region's reputation as a premier tourist destination."

- Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney-Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Supporting the second cruise ship berth in Sydney reflects our government's plan for strategic infrastructure investments that will help grow the economy and create jobs. This project will boost tourism potential, create new opportunities for local businesses and promote economic growth throughout the region."

- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil

"The second berth is an investment in the future prosperity of our island. A growing, working port is crucial to our economy. We are moving forward by sustaining and creating jobs while welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors to Cape Breton Island."

- Cecil Clarke, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The Port of Sydney is an important cruise ship destination in Atlantic Canada and major source of income for the region. In 2016, cruise ships brought over 82,000 passengers and $22.9 million in economic spin-offs to the region.

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan: http://www.budget.gc.ca/fes-eea/2016/docs/themes/infrastructure-en.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html.

New Building Canada Fund-Small Communities Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/nrp-pnr-prog-eng.html

New Building Canada Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/nbcp-npcc-eng.html.

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada