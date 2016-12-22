Section Rouge Media Inc. Files Its Filing Statement in Connection With Reverse Take-Over By Sama Resources

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - Sama Resources Inc./Ressources Sama Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SME) ("Sama") and Section Rouge Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SRO) ("Section") are pleased to announce that Section has filed its filing statement dated December 22, 2016 on SEDAR in connection with its previously-announced reverse take-over, consisting of the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Sama Resources Guinea SARL ("SRG"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sama (the "Transaction"). SRG's principal asset is exploration permit N°2013/4543/MMG/DNM, known as the Lola Graphite Project, located near the town of Lola in eastern Republic of Guinea. The closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about December 31, 2016.

For more information on the Transaction and Section's concurrent private placement, please see Sama and Section's joint news releases dated July 5, 2016, August 9, 2016 and November 4, 2016.

About Sama Resources Inc./Resources Sama Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama's website at www.samaresources.com.

About Section Rouge Media Inc.

Section Rouge is specialized in producing publications related to agricultural machineries.

