Sector 5 Announces Plan to Issue Forward Stock Split/Dividend

It is Expected that the Split will Provide Liquidity and Result in No Dilution

ALEXANDRIA, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Sector 5, Inc. ( OTCQB : SFIV) announces the following actions:

Effect a forward stock split on a 3-for-1 share basis (the "Forward Split"). The total issued will be 24,000,000 of common stock The controlling interest in Sector 5 has retires 14,000,000 of its 15,000,000 shares in exchange for 1,000,000 shares of Class A Preferred stock

The stock split will be for all shareholders of record. Once all the documentation is finalized with the various regulators, Sector 5 will send out additional information.

About Sector 5