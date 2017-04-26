Sector 5 Announces Plan to Issue Forward Stock Split/Dividend

SOURCE: Sector 5, Inc.
It is Expected that the Split will Provide Liquidity and Result in No Dilution
ALEXANDRIA, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV) announces the following actions:
The stock split will be for all shareholders of record. Once all the documentation is finalized with the various regulators, Sector 5 will send out additional information.
About Sector 5
Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV), is a Proud American Corporation that sells, manufactures and develops new innovative consumer electronics under Sector 5 and other brands. The Company markets its partnership with Google approved Chromebooks to educational organizations, other B2B and B2C sales channels, with retail sales on Amazon. It is in development of several new products to serve the educational, business and retail markets. Follow the company on www.twitter.com/sectorfiveinc and www.facebook.com/sect5 and find further information at www.sector-five.com. For Sector 5's Forward Looking Statements, click here.
Sector 5, Inc. pr@sector-five.com
