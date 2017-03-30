Secure by Default: Apcera Debuts in Gartner's Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms

The Only Container Management Vendor Included in Security-Focused Report

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Apcera, the leader in enterprise container management, today announced its inclusion in Gartner's Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms. According to the report, "by 2018, three of the top five cloud workload protection platform vendors will have added explicit support for container visibility and policy enforcement on a per-container-basis." Apcera provides this functionality today, delivering enterprise-grade security and governance for cloud-native as well as legacy workloads.

"We believe inclusion in this Market Guide is validation that Apcera is well positioned in the market," said Derek Collison, founder and CEO of Apcera. "Our container management platform is built with security, governance and trust at its core and I'm thrilled that we are the only platform secure enough to make the grade with Gartner's security team. This is an exciting milestone for us."

Key findings from the report include:

"Enterprises are implementing hybrid data center architectures, with workloads running on-premises and in multiple cloud infrastructure-as-a-service providers"

"The increasing adoption of containers complicates workload protection strategies"

The Market Guide suggests that "security and risk management leaders tasked with acquisition, strategizing and planning should... require vendors to support the visibility and control of workloads that span physical and virtual machines, containers and multiple public cloud IaaS, all from a single policy management framework and console." In addition, "Advanced attacks have driven several key changes in server workload protection: The need for network traffic isolation, segmentation and visibility. Advanced attacks will gain a foothold on one system and then spread laterally (east/west) within data centers. The ability to more granularly segment data center traffic is another key requirement. To help organizations understand application flows, visibility and visualization of these flows is also an emerging use case for CWPP."

Apcera provides all this functionality as well as:

Delivers deep visibility and control into containers and what they are communicating with, giving full control of the network as well.

Facilitates "break the glass" login to the container, allowing users to clone and debug on the fly.

Protects server workloads through isolation, network segmentation ("nano-segmentation"), network firewalling and traffic visibility, all in the same platform.

These are among the many critical capabilities that the Apcera Container Management Platform delivers out of the box today, providing enterprises with the most secure, enterprise-grade container management solution on the market.

For access to the full report, please visit https://www.apcera.com/gartner-apcera-market-guide-cloud-workload-protection-program.

The Apcera Platform is a flexible, enterprise-grade container management platform that can deploy, orchestrate and govern cloud-native and legacy applications across on-premises, cloud or hybrid environments. Complete out of the box, Apcera provides enterprise-grade container workflow, orchestration, scheduling, storage, networking, and a container engine, delivering a complete, enterprise-ready and customer tested solution for businesses. With strong capabilities around containerizing legacy applications and workloads, Apcera gives enterprises investment protection while delivering industry-leading agility and time-to-value, all with full security and control.

Helpful Links

About Apcera

Apcera is the market leading enterprise-grade container management platform -- driven by security and policy -- that gives IT leaders the confidence and control to drive innovation and move faster, securely. Built for cloud-native as well as legacy applications, Apcera lets IT teams containerize, deploy, orchestrate and govern a vast range of workloads across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Fully integrated and completely turnkey, only Apcera offers industry-leading agility and time-to-value without sacrificing security or control.

Apcera enables key enterprise use cases including deploying Docker and other cloud-native workloads in production securely and at scale, legacy application modernization and hybrid cloud mobility. Global 2000 companies use Apcera to lower CapEx and OpEx, improve time to market and reduce risk.

Apcera is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.apcera.com, read the company's blog or follow on Twitter: @apcera

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.