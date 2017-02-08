SecureAuth Appoints Jeffrey Kukowski as Chief Executive Officer

Company continues record growth reinventing archaic multi-factor authentication and single sign-on approaches

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - SecureAuth Corp., the leader in adaptive access control, announced the appointment of Jeffrey Kukowski as Chief Executive Officer. Bringing over 25 years of experience growing disruptive and innovative companies, Kukowski will continue to drive SecureAuth's momentum preventing the misuse of stolen credentials.

Kukowski moves to the CEO position after 15 months of adding industry-leading customers and solutions to the SecureAuth portfolio as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In addition to two-factor authentication, multi-factor authentication, adaptive access controls, single sign-on and self-service tools, SecureAuth recently extended its portfolio, adding Identity-as-a-Service product Cloud Access, passwordless capabilities and detection-oriented abilities to its award-winning adaptive authentication suite.

"The way organizations are securing themselves needs to be rethought for identity and access management," said Kukowski. "Bloomberg just announced another record-breaking year for cyber security spending, and yet another record year for breaches. With 63 percent of data breaches attributed to attackers walking through the front door with stolen credentials, leading organizations are taking a different approach to how they manage identities and access. These companies understand that they can provide security past a second factor without bothering users unless there is risk. I am honored to be part of a company that adds security, visibility and integration to identity and access management."

"Jeff brings the business user and their customers into the cyber-security mix. As a customer-first leader and operator, his leadership style will bring additional value to SecureAuth customers," said Michael DeCesare, CEO and President of ForeScout, and SecureAuth Board member.

Former CEO and founder Craig Lund remains involved with the business as chairman of the board.

Established Industry Leader

For more than 25 years, Kukowski has helped to position and grow disruptive and innovative companies globally across multiple verticals and technologies. Before joining SecureAuth, he was COO at TASER International and AXON, helping to transform the weapons manufacturer into a premier solutions provider in public safety. Kukowski also held senior leadership positions in Destinator (now Intrinsyc), Cyclone Commerce (now Axway) and RIMS (now Cognizant).

"Jeff brings Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), mobility, security and integration experience to SecureAuth and its customers. He has deep domain experience in technologies and a number of industry verticals, and understands the complex requirements of major global organizations," said Vinny Smith, former CEO and founder of Quest Software and owner and founder of Toba Capital.

Revolutionizing Identity and Access Management

"While identity and access management providers have been solving important business problems for over 20 years, traditional approaches are failing organizations on security, integration, visibility and user experience," said Kukowski.

"Jeff is an operator and a strategist. He brings fundamentally new approaches to solving customer and market problems versus simply rehashing how those problems have been solved in the past," said Justin Dolly, Chief Security Officer and CIO of Malwarebytes and SecureAuth Board member.

RSA Conference 2017

From February 13 - 17, 2017, SecureAuth leaders will attend the RSA Conference in San Francisco.

About SecureAuth

SecureAuth is the leader in adaptive access control solutions, empowering organizations to determine identities with confidence. SecureAuth provides strong identity security while minimizing disruptions to the end user. SecureAuth has been providing SSO and MFA solutions for over a decade. For the latest insights on adaptive access control, follow the SecureAuth blog; follow @SecureAuth on Twitter and LinkedIn; or visit www.secureauth.com.

