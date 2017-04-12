SecureAuth Appoints Robert Block as SVP of Identity Strategy

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - SecureAuth Corp., the leader in adaptive access control, today announced the appointment of Robert Block as senior vice president of identity strategy. Block brings more than 19 years of results-oriented information technology experience -- of which 15 years have been focused on identity management, access management and access governance solutions. In his new role, Block will work with customers, partners, analysts and industry forums to help organizations prevent the misuse of stolen credentials.

Previously, Block served as vice president of client solutions, identity and access management (IAM) at Optiv Security (recently acquired by KKR). He also held executive leadership positions at Fishnet Security and Logic Trends. Block has an in-depth understanding of various information security and IT challenges and requirements across multiple industries, and has worked with a diverse set of clients ranging from global Fortune 500s to privately held small businesses.

"Traditional approaches to authentication are no longer sufficient to protect against today's advanced threats," said Block. "63 percent of attacks involve the use of stolen credentials to penetrate organizations' defenses; however, it's become clear to me that archaic authentication methods are failing organizations not only on security, but also integration, visibility and user experience. SecureAuth delivers a new approach to access control, and I am excited to be a part of this game-changing organization."

As an established thought leader in IAM with numerous focus areas, Block has a broad perspective on all identity-related technologies on the market. He has helped technology and business leaders identify which technologies will have the greatest benefit to their organizations according to their immediate and long-term needs. Block will interact with customers, other vendors and leading analysts on the transformation of the authentication industry being led by SecureAuth.

"Security and access management technologies are often technical products positioned for technical people. Robert approaches security technologies from a business perspective, helping CIOs, CISOs and business executives pick the solutions that will have the largest business and security benefit," said Jeff Kukowski, CEO at SecureAuth. "As an expert in all identity and access management solutions, we are particularly pleased that Robert has decided to join SecureAuth. He has lived the real impact of recommending and deploying many solutions, and he understands the critical nature of helping organizations close their front door to attackers hiding in plain sight using stolen credentials. Robert will continue to help us deliver solutions that can enable organizations to be even more secure with a great user experience."

Following the appointment of Jeff Kukowski as CEO in February and Danielle Jackson as CISO in March, Block's appointment marks the third in a series of strategic additions to the SecureAuth executive leadership team.

Block moves into the SVP position as SecureAuth expands its portfolio of adaptive access control, multi-factor authentication, and single sign-on products, adding Identity-as-a-Service product Cloud Access, passwordless capabilities, and detection-oriented abilities to its award-winning adaptive authentication suite.

About SecureAuth

SecureAuth is the leader in adaptive access control solutions, empowering organizations to prevent the misuse of stolen credentials. SecureAuth has been providing SSO and MFA solutions for over a decade. For the latest insights on adaptive access control, follow the SecureAuth blog; follow @SecureAuth on Twitter and LinkedIn; or visit www.secureauth.com.

