SecureCom Announces Conversion of Certain Unsecured Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

SecureCom Mobile Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCE)(CSE:SCE.CN)(OTC PINK:SCQBD)(FRANKFURT:6SUP) announces that holders ("Holders") representing $147,409 of principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures of the Company ("Debentures") have elected to convert their Debentures into 2,948,180 units ("Units") of the Company, each Unit being comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable for a period expiring 36 months from the applicable closing date at a price of $0.08 per share (a "Warrant Share"). For additional information on the Debentures, please see the Company's press release dated December 6, 2016.

The Unit Shares, Warrants, and Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, remain subject to the balance of the applicable hold period.

About SecureCom Mobile Inc.

SecureCom Mobile Inc. under the brand SecurePair™ develops and markets consumer software and hardware encryption communications products for mobile phones, tablets, and computer-based platforms. Its technology enables people to communicate, in complete privacy, with ease, using voice, text and data messaging. The Company employs cryptographically strong algorithms and protocols to shield communication from surveillance and analysis. Its encryption scheme cannot be circumvented by mobile carriers or other parties, thereby ensuring total privacy. SecureCom Mobile products are available for the Android and coming soon for iOS. See also http://www.securecommobile.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of SecureCom Mobile Inc. including in respect to proposed Offering. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of SecureCom Mobile Inc., including future plans for the research and development of digital products, including the iOS version, and the effectiveness of the products. Although SecureCom Mobile Inc. believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because SecureCom Mobile Inc. can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. SecureCom Mobile Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the Canadian Securities Exchange, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company in securities filings.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.