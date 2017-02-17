SecureCom Extends Previously Announced Private Placement of Units

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) -

SecureCom Mobile Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCE)(CSE:SCE.CN)(OTCBB:SCQBD)(FRANKFURT:6SUP) announces it has extended the closing date for the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of up to 12,162,162 units of the Company (the "Offering") to March 24, 2017. For additional information in respect of the Offering please see the press release of the Company dated January 11, 2017.

Closing of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 750,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 per common share. The options are exercisable on or before February 16, 2022 and vest immediately.

The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About SecureCom Mobile Inc.

SecureCom Mobile Inc. under the brand SecurePair™ develops and markets consumer software and hardware encryption communications products for mobile phones, tablets, and computer-based platforms. Its technology enables people to communicate, in complete privacy, with ease, using voice, text and data messaging. The Company employs cryptographically strong algorithms and protocols to shield communication from surveillance and analysis. Its encryption scheme cannot be circumvented by mobile carriers or other parties, thereby ensuring total privacy. SecureCom Mobile products are available for the Android and coming soon for iOS. See also www.securecommobile.com.

