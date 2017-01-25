SecureCom Mobile Comments on Trading Halt

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - SecureCom Mobile Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCE)(OTC PINK:SCQBD)(FRANKFURT:6SUP) is issuing this news release to comment on the recently self-imposed trading halt. The Company anticipated announcing a potential acquisition however unfortunately negotiations have since been terminated.

About SecureCom Mobile Inc.

SecureCom Mobile Inc. under the brand SecurePair™ develops and markets consumer software and hardware encryption communications products for mobile phones, tablets, and computer-based platforms. Its technology enables people to communicate, in complete privacy, with ease, using voice, text and data messaging. The Company employs cryptographically strong algorithms and protocols to shield communication from surveillance and analysis. Its encryption scheme cannot be circumvented by mobile carriers or other parties, thereby ensuring total privacy. SecureCom Mobile products are available for the Android and coming soon for iOS. See also http://www.securecommobile.com.

