Security First International Holdings, Inc. announces MinuteCoin.io digital currency faucet

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Security First International Holdings, Inc. ( PINKSHEETS : SCFR), a leading provider of digital financial products and services for consumers, today announced the launch of MinuteCoin.io, a digital currency faucet for connected devices. The faucet is a reward system for human engagement with the MinuteCoin.io web app, that dispenses rewards in the form of a pulse, which is a hundredth of a millionth MinuteCoin, for visitors to claim in exchange for one minute of elapsed time.

"MinutCoin.io is a great way for individuals to familiarize themselves with digital currency and gain a stake in one of the future world currencies," said Brian Fowler, president of Security First International Holdings, Inc. "With MinuteCoin.io users can start to understand the transaction flow of digital currencies and the components involved," continued Mr. Fowler.

Visit http://minutecoin.io and start claiming your share of MinuteCoin.

As a new user, you can get started with MinuteCoin without understanding the technical details. Once you have installed a MinuteCoin Wallet on your computer, it will generate your first MinuteCoin address. You use your addresses to accumulate coins and check your balance on MinuteCoin.io.

About Security First Holdings International Inc. ( PINKSHEETS : SCFR)

Security First International Holdings is a company focused on providing innovative financial payment products and services to consumers globally. We provide new possibilities for the digital commerce market through technology and platforms that will create a meaningful financial impact on all consumers.

Our mission is to be the leader in innovative consumer financial products.