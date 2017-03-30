Security Thought Leaders at AMAG, Cyberinc and Quantum This Week On SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - G4S ( LSE : GFS).

*****

MARK YOUR CALENDAR!

BORDER SECURITY EXPO

If your mission is border security, this is the most important event of the year!

San Antonio, TX USA

11 - 13 April 2017Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, USA

THE INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT ON BORDERS

is the newest addition to the Clarion portfolio, and will be an annual gathering of global leaders focused on the intersection of international trade and travel with homeland security and other transnational threats.

The Army & Navy Club, Washington

13 - 14 June, 2017

2017 ISC WEST

April 5-7, 2017

Sands Expo Las Vegas, NV

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS OF USE, CONDITIONS, AND DISCLAIMER HERE: www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/Terms_of_Use.html.