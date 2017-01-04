Security Thought Leaders Discuss Solutions "In The Boardroom" On SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Dell Technologies ( NYSE : DVMT), ImageWare Systems ( OTCQB : IWSY), G4S ( LSE : GFS), GTX Corp ( OTC PINK : GTXO), StrikeForce Technologies (OTC PINK: SFOR).

THANK YOU GUY CASPI, CEO, DEEP INSTINCT FOR JOINING US "IN THE BOARDROOM"

Deep Instinct, CEO, Guy Caspi, told us, "Deep Instinct's core technology is deep learning, which is an advanced branch of artificial intelligence (AI). Deep learning is inspired by the brain's ability to learn: once a brain learns to identify an object, its identification becomes second nature. Similarly, as Deep Instinct's artificial brain learns to detect any type of cyber threat, its prediction capabilities become instinctive. Deep learning has exhibited groundbreaking results when applied to computer vision, speech, and text understanding and we are the first company to apply it to the cybersecurity domain. In cybersecurity, there a big need for solutions that can protect against brand new (zero-day) threats in real-time -- a critical issue that causes great vulnerabilities to almost every business." For our complete interview with Deep Instinct, CEO, Guy Caspi, please click here or here: http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_DeepInstinct_Caspi.html

