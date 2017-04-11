Securonix is The Only UEBA Solution in The New Gartner Report With "Strong" Coverage of All UEBA Use Cases

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - The March 2017 Gartner report, "A Comparison of UEBA Technologies and Solutions," identifies Securonix as the only user and entity behavior (UEBA) solution provider to earn "strong" coverage in every use case assessment. Securonix, the market leader in security analytics and predictive cyber threat detection, is identified as "strong" in each of these use case categories:

Compromised user account detection

Compromised endpoint detection

Data exfiltration detection

Insider access abuse, including privilege abuse

Providing additional context and information for investigations

Custom use case development

Securonix pioneered the UEBA space and continues to steer its evolution. With nearly a decade of experience helping Fortune 100 companies from every industry predict, detect and respond to threats, Securonix has developed a depth of maturity that is unmatched by less tried and tested UEBA solutions.

Securonix is the only UEBA solution provider that delivers industry-specific and custom use cases. Its solutions address sophisticated security and compliance use cases specific to financial services, healthcare and other highly regulated industries.

Clients report success using Securonix to find malicious and accidental insider threats, detect data theft, identify account compromise and perform custom application monitoring and analytics.

"We are extremely pleased with the independent comparison of UEBA technologies and solutions that leading research firms have published recently. We believe their evaluations validate our leadership in the UEBA market, as well as the emerging big data security analytics market," says Tanuj Gulati, CTO of Securonix. "Securonix delivers the most mature, robust and advanced UEBA and analytics solutions for enterprise security."

As the UEBA market evolves toward next generation capabilities, Securonix continues to lead. Securonix big data security analytics are closing the gap between UEBA and security incident and event monitoring (SIEM) tools. SNYPR, Securonix's next-gen SIEM, combines the UEBA Securonix is known for with an intelligent big data analytics-driven SIEM, robust log management, streamlined case management and fraud detection in a single end-to-end platform that can be deployed in its entirety or in flexible, modular components.

"Since our founding, Securonix customers have been our partners. Together we've refined our models to address their most critical security challenges, respond to the evolving threat landscape and solve the complex security problems that no other solution can address," says Sachin Nayyar, co-founder and CEO of Securonix.

The full-text Gartner report is available to Gartner subscribers here.

Schedule a demo to discover what makes Securonix the industry leading security analytics solution provider.

About Securonix

Securonix radically transforms enterprise security with actionable intelligence. Our purpose-built security analytics platforms mine, enrich, analyze, score and visualize data into actionable intelligence on the highest risk threats to organizations. Using signature-less anomaly detection techniques, Securonix detects data security, insider threat and fraud attacks automatically and accurately. Visit www.securonix.com.