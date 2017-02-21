Securonix Cyber Path Alliance Delivers Market-Leading Security Analytics and Threat Detection Exclusively Through Channel Partners

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Securonix, the market leader in security analytics and predictive cyber threat detection, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Darren Gaeta, VP of partnerships & alliances at Securonix, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs for the third straight year. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

Gaeta spearheaded Securonix's decision to focus sales on a 100 percent channel-driven strategy through its Cyber Path Alliance channel program. The company's tremendous growth is due in large part to its growing partner eco-system, which boasts some of the largest technology resellers and integrators in the world including Optiv, Forsythe, HCI, and Guidepoint, to name a few.

"Darren has energetically cultivated a strong ecosystem of partners to address the exploding market for Securonix's best-of-breed security analytics," said Securonix CEO Sachin Nayyar. "He is helping Securonix meet customer demand while driving tremendous value and bottom-line results for all of our partners."

Securonix continues to innovate and advance the industry, recently announcing its new SNYPR Security Analytics Platform that empowers organizations of any size to address their critical security challenges with cutting edge behavior analytics and machine learning techniques. Its modular components include next generation SIEM, a big data lake with intelligent log management and the most advanced UEBA capabilities available. Customers may choose to deploy the complete, end-to-end platform or any set of its modules. Unlike other "rip and replace" solutions, the platform empowers customers to choose the solutions that address their unique needs and complement existing investments.

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

