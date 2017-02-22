Securonix Wins Record-Setting 20 Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards, Including CEO of The Year

The Cyber Security Innovator Sweeps The Annual Info Security Product Awards For The Second Year In a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Securonix, the industry leading innovator of security analytics platforms that predict, prevent, detect and respond to cyber attacks, insider threats and fraud, was honored with an unprecedented 20 awards at the 2017 Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards. The awards are held in conjunction with the RSA Conference, the cybersecurity industry's premier annual event.

Securonix CEO Sachin Nayyar was honored as a CEO of The Year. Securonix CTO Tanuj Gulati was named a CTO of The Year, and the company won the Grand Trophy in recognition of its leading security analytics platforms that deliver complete, end-to-end security using cutting-edge behavior analytics and machine learning.

"We are honored that the ISPG awards organization and its panel of respected judges recognize our groundbreaking technologies and the solutions we're delivering to Fortune 1000 companies, top government agencies and organizations across a range of industries," said Sachin Nayyar, CEO of Securonix. "We're proud to lead the industry and we are dedicated to developing advanced technology solutions that solve the security problems that are most crucial to our customers."

Securonix executive and company awards also included:

Management, Executive, and Professional of the Year in Security Industry: Sachin Nayyar, CEO

Security Product Management/ Development Executive of the Year: Tanuj Gulati, CTO

Outstanding Management Team of the Year in Security Industry

Best Overall Security Company of the Year

Fastest Growing Security Company of the Year

Innovative Company of the Year

Companies with Tomorrow's Technology Today





Securonix's SNYPR Big Data Security Analytics Platform earned awards for:

New Products & Services

Best Security Software

Innovation in Enterprise Security

Innovation in Next Generation Security

Most Innovative Security (Software) of the Year

Products and Solutions for U.S.A.

Security Products and Solutions for Enterprise

User Behavior Analytics





Securonix-produced video content also earned accolades. Its video series featuring insights from security thought leaders, Cyber Security Visionaries, won gold for Best Thought Leadership and its exposé of the Edward Snowden breach, Snowden: Fact or Fiction, featuring Chris Inglis, former NSA deputy directory and Securonix advisory board chair, won silver in the same category.

An international panel of judges representing a broad spectrum of industry voices determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards finalists and winners. Winners were announced during the February 13 awards dinner and presentation in San Francisco attended by the finalists, judges and industry peers.

