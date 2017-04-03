Sedgwick Joins Distinguished List of Companies at KPMG Plaza at Hall Arts

The law firm has leased a 4,000-square-foot spec suite on the building's seventh floor

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - HALL Group announced today that San Francisco-based law firm Sedgwick LLP has leased a 4,000-square-foot spec suite on the seventh floor at KPMG Plaza at HALL Arts, HALL Group's 500,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas Arts District. Sedgwick began occupying the lease in March 2017.

"Our team is very excited to experience all the benefits of our new space," said Maria (Kiki) Karos, office managing partner of Sedgwick's Dallas office. "KPMG Plaza at HALL Arts is the ideal location for us with a progressive design that showcases the office's attitude and renewed energies as we look toward a bright future in Texas."

"The HALL Group location is the perfect site to support our Dallas team as they continue to focus on growth and providing outstanding legal services to clients in Texas and across the United States," said Mike Healy, chair of Sedgwick.

HALL Group has built out a portion of the seventh floor at KPMG Plaza for spec suites and three are still available, including floor plans of 1,790, 2,690 and 3,701 square feet. The suites feature a classic, modern design with finishes of marble, herculite glass, wood, stained concrete and glass tile.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sedgwick to KPMG Plaza. They are the perfect example of the kind of firm that will thrive at this address," said Kim Butler, director of leasing at HALL Group.

Butler represented KPMG Plaza at HALL Arts in the lease and Matt Heidelbaugh, executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield, represented Sedgwick.

Sedgwick is KPMG Plaza's seventh tenant, joining KPMG, Jackson Walker, UMB Bank, Spencer Stuart, Teknion and HALL Group, bringing the building to just under 80 percent leased. Founded in 1969, Sedgwick now has offices in locations around the globe, including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, New York, Orange County, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C., Bermuda and London.

About HALL Arts

In the center of the world-renowned Dallas Arts District is HALL Arts, a five-acre, mixed-use, three-phase development on two full city blocks developed by HALL Group. Completed in 2015 and designed by internationally acclaimed architects HKS, Inc., the first phase of the development includes KPMG Plaza, an 18-story, 500,000 square-foot, Class AAA office building with 20,000 square feet of premium restaurant space, including Stephan Pyles Flora Street Café and recently announced Musumé; the adjacent, public Texas Sculpture Walk featuring famed Texas artists; the HALL Collection, comprised of commissions and installations of international works of art; and HALL Arts Parking, a seven-level underground parking facility offering the top Class AAA office parking ratio in the city. The second phase of the development will include an exclusive luxury condo high-rise with an attached boutique hotel. For more information, visit hallarts.com.

About Sedgwick LLP

Sedgwick LLP provides trial, appellate, litigation management, counseling, risk management and transactional legal services to the world's leading companies. With offices in Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Orange County (Calif.), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., and an affiliated office in Bermuda, Sedgwick's collective experience spans the globe and virtually every industry. For more information about Sedgwick, its lawyers and the services it provides, visit www.sedgwicklaw.com.