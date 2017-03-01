Sedgwick LLP Announces Commercial Division Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Sedgwick LLP is proud to announce its 2017 leadership for the firm's Commercial Division.

"I'm proud of the leadership team we've assembled in the Commercial Division and am confident these talented partners will help advance the goals of both the firm and the division by working diligently to ensure we continue to provide the exemplary service we're known for, and our clients expect from us," said Marilyn Klinger, chair of Sedgwick's Commercial Division.

The Division's leadership team includes:

Construction: David Mancini joins James Diwik to co-chair Sedgwick's Construction Practices Group. Mancini's practice, based in Washington, D.C., concentrates on contract claims and disputes, with primary emphasis in the areas of construction, engineering, government contracts and aerospace. From Sedgwick's San Francisco office, Diwik primarily focuses on the representation of owners, general contractors, subcontractors, architects and engineers in all aspects of construction.

Business Law: Based in Sedgwick's Newark, N.J., office, Robert Towey has been advising clients on complicated business matters for more than 30 years and brings that wealth of experience in both avoiding litigation and representing clients in court to his new role as co-chair of the Business Law Practice Group. He joins Stephanie Sheridan, managing partner of Sedgwick's San Francisco office, to co-chair the firm's Business Law Practice Group. Sheridan's practice concentrates on business and commercial litigation and she is a frequent author and speaker for retail law organizations and in-house counsel regarding trends affecting retailers.

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy: Cinthia Granados Motley joins John Stephens to co-chair Sedgwick's Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Practice Group. From Sedgwick's Chicago office, she has an active practice handling data privacy, security and liability matters, both domestically and internationally, as well as information governance, e-discovery, international contract disputes, directors and officers liability, and employment defense. Motley's experience extends beyond the United States to Latin America. Stephens focuses his Los Angeles practice on data privacy and digital marketing issues and media and entertainment litigation for national and worldwide live entertainment and sports companies, magazines, television and radio stations, production companies, entertainment technology companies, computer technologies, online content and software providers, and talent.

Specialty Rights and Technology: Caroline Mankey has been named chair of Sedgwick's Specialty Rights and Technology Group. A seasoned trial lawyer whose commercial litigation practice is focused on intellectual property, entertainment and technology, she has represented clients in the entertainment, arts, fashion, retail and technology industries. Mankey also handles high-stakes, high-profile and sensitive employment issues and personal disputes out of Sedgwick's L.A. office.

Employment and Labor: James Brown and Robert Eassa will continue to co-chair the firm's Employment and Labor Practice Group providing leadership from Sedgwick's San Francisco office. An experienced trial attorney with expertise litigating all types of employment and labor law matters, Brown represents clients before state and federal courts and enforcement agencies. Eassa has more than 25 years of experience as a civil trial attorney and has expertise in litigating labor and employment matters of all types. He oversees a team that regularly provides in-house counseling, training and guidance in these areas of the law.

Government Contracts and Construction: Barbara Werther continues as chair of Sedgwick's Government Contracts and Construction Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Recognized as one of the leading construction and government contracts attorneys in the United States, Werther has more than 35 years of experience in construction and government contracts law and is known as an expert on contract terms and conditions for developers and owners, and focuses on contract drafting and negotiation.

