Sedgwick LLP Elects Eugene Brown as Chair of Complex Division

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Sedgwick LLP is pleased to announce that Eugene Brown, Jr., a partner in its San Francisco office, has been elected to serve as the firm-wide chair of its Complex Division, effective immediately.

"We are thrilled to have Gene step in as the leader of the Complex Division and congratulate him on this well-deserved accomplishment," said Sedgwick Chair Michael F. Healy. "Gene is an exceptional trial attorney who is a respected leader within Sedgwick and across the legal community."

Brown's practice focuses on complex civil litigation, including products and premises liability, commercial, labor and employment and environmental and toxic torts. He has also defended public entities in actions alleging civil rights violations such as police excessive force, age and race discrimination and sexual harassment. In his more than 40 years of service, Brown has successfully tried to verdict in excess of 100 complex actions in California and throughout the U.S.

Active in the legal community, Brown has reached "Diplomate" status and is past president of the San Francisco Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates. He is also a fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Society of Barristers, Litigation Counsel of America, a distinguished member of the International Association of Defense Counsel and an active faculty member of the National Trial Academy.

A frequent lecturer and panelist on pretrial procedures and trial strategy, Brown earned his J.D. from the University of San Francisco School of Law and his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley.

