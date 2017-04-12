Sedgwick LLP Names Watson to Inclusion and Diversity Committee Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Sedgwick LLP is pleased to announce Susan Watson, a partner in the firm's D.C. office, has been named co-chair of Sedgwick's Inclusion and Diversity Committee (IDC).

"I'm excited about the leadership Susan will bring to this critical committee," said Michael Healy, Sedgwick Firm Chair. "Susan is committed to and understands that inclusion and diversity are essential to our success and our industry as a whole. We are thrilled to have her step into this role and help us continue this important work."

Watson joins Catalina (Cathy) Sugayan, a partner in Chicago, to co-lead the committee comprised of partners and special counsel from each of Sedgwick's offices, including members of the firm's Executive Committee and Healy. Working with a dedicated budget to support the firm's diversity programs and events, the committee meets monthly to monitor the progress of Sedgwick's inclusion and diversity efforts.

"I am thrilled to join Cathy in leading the IDC," said Watson. "Sedgwick continues to build on our achievements to create an open and welcoming work culture for people from diverse backgrounds and experiences and to advocate for the same in the communities we serve. We recognize that we are all different, and this is a good thing. Our goal is to create an environment where people are afforded the resources, opportunities and respect they need to be successful and utilize their unique capabilities."

Sedgwick believes there is a need for greater inclusion and diversity within the legal profession. The firm outperforms industry norms in areas including women and minority partners; minority office managing partners; and LBGT, women and minority committee leaders.

