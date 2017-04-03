Sedgwick LLP Welcomes Chief Strategy Officer

Patricia L. Williamson Joins Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Sedgwick LLP is pleased to announce that Patricia L. Williamson has joined the firm as its chief strategy officer. The longtime law firm executive will lead the international firm's strategic growth initiatives.

Williamson brings more than 23 years of law firm leadership expertise back to Sedgwick, having served as the firm's chief financial officer from 2001 to 2011.

"We believe strategic leadership is critical to our future growth and must be fully integrated with the firm's planning and operations," said Sedgwick Chair Michael Healy. "Pat has an exceptional history of developing policies, leading teams, and managing through growth. We are excited to have her join the Sedgwick team again to expand our business development efforts."

Williamson has successfully created and implemented strategic initiatives leveraging an in-depth understanding of law firm regulatory compliance and risk management issues, market position, client and staffing needs, revenue management and personnel planning.

She joins Sedgwick after serving as Director of Client Accounts at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and as CFO for both Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP and Strasburger & Price LLP.

Williamson earned her Master of Professional Studies in Law Firm Management from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arizona. She is a Certified Legal Manager through the Association of Legal Administrators.

About Sedgwick LLP

Sedgwick LLP provides trial, appellate, litigation management, counseling, risk management and transactional legal services to the world's leading companies. With offices in Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersyey, Orange County (Calif.), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., and an affiliated office in Bermuda, Sedgwick's collective experience spans the globe and virtually every industry. For more information about Sedgwick, its lawyers and the services it provides, visit www.sedgwicklaw.com.