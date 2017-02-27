Sedgwick LLP Welcomes Global Marketing and Business Development Strategist

Maggie T. Watkins Tapped as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Sedgwick LLP is pleased to announce that Maggie T. Watkins has joined the firm as its chief marketing officer. She will lead the firm's international marketing and business development initiatives from its Kansas City office. With more than 25 years of professional services marketing expertise, Watkins is highly regarded as a law firm marketing thought leader whose strategic and innovative approaches garner exceptional results.

Watkins joins Sedgwick after consulting with professional services companies throughout the U.S. in the areas of marketing, business development, management, training and coaching. She has also served as CMO for three AmLaw 200 law firms and a global publicly traded consulting firm, President and CEO of an international law firm association, and has worked at the executive level at several accounting firms.

"For today's law firm, business development and marketing are critical to future growth and must be fully integrated with the firm's strategic planning and operations," said Sedgwick Chair Michael Healy. "Maggie brings years of experience creating, implementing and revitalizing innovative marketing programs as well as building and leading high-performing teams. We are excited to have her join the Sedgwick team and expand our marketing and business development efforts."

Watkins is a recognized leader in law firm marketing, having served as the past chair of the international Legal Marketing Association (LMA). She is the former chief business development and marketing officer for Bradley Arant Boult Cummings where she oversaw the business development and marketing efforts of 500 attorneys in eight offices. Watkins held the same position at Best Best & Krieger LLP where she built successful business development, marketing and communications strategies for the firm's 225 lawyers in nine officers. She is the former president and chief executive officer of Meritas, a global alliance of 175 independent law firms located in 80 countries. Watkins also has held senior-level positions with The National University System, the second largest nonprofit institution of higher education in California and LECG, a publicly traded global expert services and consulting firm with 34 offices in 15 countries.

Watkins earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. A passionate community and industry volunteer, she has received numerous awards for her non-profit service and support.

About Sedgwick LLP

Sedgwick LLP provides trial, appellate, litigation management, counseling, risk management and transactional legal services to the world's leading companies. With offices in Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Newark, Orange County (Calif.), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., and an affiliated office in Bermuda, Sedgwick's collective experience spans the globe and virtually every industry. For more information about Sedgwick, its lawyers and the services it provides, visit www.sedgwicklaw.com.