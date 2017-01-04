Sedgwick LLP Welcomes New Partners in 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Sedgwick LLP is proud to announce that effective January 1, 2017, two of Sedgwick's attorneys were elevated to Partner. The new Partners include Nick Miles in the firm's Bermuda office and Charles Davant in the firm's Miami office.

"It is with great pleasure that we ring in 2017 by growing our Partner team," said Sedgwick Chair Michael Healy. "Nick and Charles are extraordinary attorneys, and we're pleased to welcome them as Sedgwick Partners."

Nick Miles' practice encompasses a broad range of commercial matters with a focus on insurance and reinsurance, insolvency and restructuring, dispute resolution and banking and finance. The 2015 Insurance and Reinsurance Expert Guide, published by Euromoney's Legal Media Group, recognized him as an expert in the areas of insurance and reinsurance. For more than 21 years, the Expert Guides have been providing in-house counsel with access to the world's leading business lawyers in specific areas of law. Mr. Miles is named in The Legal 500 directory of attorneys in Bermuda with expertise in Insurance/Reinsurance. He is also listed as a leading practitioner in Who's Who Legal: Insurance & Reinsurance 2016.

Charles Davant, B.C.S., is a litigation and trial attorney with a focus in the areas of admiralty, product liability and commercial litigation. He is Florida Bar board-certified in the field of Admiralty and Maritime Law -- certification is the highest level of recognition by the Florida Bar of the competency and experience of attorneys in the areas of law approved for certification by the Supreme Court of Florida. He is one of a select group of attorneys in the State of Florida to hold this distinction in the field of admiralty and maritime law. Additionally, he is experienced in trying and litigating a variety of cases in state and federal courts, including high exposure first and third party insurance coverage cases.

In addition to the internal promotions of Nick Miles and Charles Davant, the second half of 2016 saw a rise in lateral partner acquisitions by Sedgwick with the hires of Michael Yim in New York, Susan Egeland in Dallas, Margaret Holm and Robert Zermeno in Orange County, Calf., Tiffany Alexander in Newark, Eileen McKillop in Seattle and Kathryn Richter in San Francisco.

About Sedgwick LLP

Sedgwick LLP provides trial, appellate, litigation management, counseling, risk management and transactional legal services to the world's leading companies. With offices in Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Newark, Orange County (Calif.), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., and an affiliated office in Bermuda, Sedgwick's collective experience spans the globe and virtually every industry. For more information about Sedgwick, its lawyers and the services it provides, visit www.sedgwicklaw.com.