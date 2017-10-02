Sedgwick Recognized in Chambers Latin America 2018 Guide

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Sedgwick's London office, Sedgwick, Detert, Moran & Arnold LLP, and three London lawyers were recognized in the recently released Chambers and Partners' Chambers Latin America 2018. This is the third consecutive year the firm has been ranked in Band 2. The firm is well regarded for its considerable experience handling large claims in Brazil, Venezuela and the Caribbean. Recently the firm has handled D&O claims and advised financial institutions on matters involving losses from pollution and environmental accidents. Clients, according to Chambers, are impressed by the firm's service, stating: "The team's knowledge is very high, and they are very client-oriented and commercially aware."

The 2018 guide ranked partners Mark Kendall in Band 2 (ranked since 2013) and Duncan Strachan in Band 3 (ranked since 2013) as notable practitioners. It ranked associate Lucy Dyson (ranked since 2016) as an associate-to-watch. Clients stated that Kendall "is decisive and very logical" and "knows the nuances of the regional markets very well," while Strachan is "fully aware of commercial realities and is someone I would describe as a safe pair of hands." Dyson was described as "very engaging and enthusiastic" and "someone who can gather and assess information under time pressure, which is extremely helpful."

Chambers noted that the team is well-regarded with a growing client roster of insurers and reinsurers. Clients are impressed by the firm's service, stating: "The team's technical knowledge is very high and they are very client-oriented and commercially aware."

The Chambers Latin America 2018 guide covers a total of 20 jurisdictions and spans Mexico; Central America; the Caribbean islands of Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico; as well as Brazil and all the Spanish-speaking countries of South America. Each country is covered by at least two practice areas with the largest jurisdiction, Brazil, boasting in excess of 40 specialist practice areas. Brazil and Mexico also contain regional tables, reflecting the work of firms based all over their respective countries. More information can be found here.

