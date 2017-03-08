Seen on Screen TV, Inc. launches SONTLive.com -- The Future of Home Shopping

EVERETT, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Seen on Screen TV, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SONT), a fully reporting company for retail and consumer goods that specializes in e-commerce and product development, announced today that it has launched SONTLive.com deemed "The Future of Home Shopping." What is SONTLive.com? SONTLive.com is a mix between a flash sale site and a home shopping network utilizing key social media platforms. Each day SONTLive will be showcasing vendors' products at steep discounts up to 80% off retail price. SONTLive will be showcasing these items via live streaming and other aspects of social media. The main platform utilized will be Facebook Live. Each day SONTLive will be going live with 8 shows a day, 30 minutes each. SONTLive is a member's only site and to become a member you can sign up socially using Facebook or sign up using your e-mail address.

SONTLive is aiming to become the Home Shopping Network for millennials. SONTLive is using other vendors' products and re-selling for up to 80% off retail price. SONTLive will be also utilizing their own warehousing to fulfill customer orders.

George Jarjour, Chief Operating Officer of Seen on Screen TV, Inc., stated, "We are aiming to take over home shopping in a new and innovative way. Using Facebook Live, Instagram & Instagram live, Snapchat and Periscope we want to make video advertising for products the new way to shop." SONTLive will be using many methods of advertising their products including streaming live using Facebook Live, Instagram Live, and Periscope. They will also use new waves of marketing using Snapchat and Snap INC's new spectacles camera.

Sami Jarjour, Director of Operations of Seen on Screen TV, Inc., stated, "We have strong belief in what we are doing here at SONTLive, aiming to become the main stream way of shopping online for millennials."

Tune into the live stream by following SONTLive on Facebook via: http://www.Facebook.com/SONTLive and to follow all of SONTLive's social media accounts:

Instagram.com/SONTLive

Twitter.com/SONTLive

Facebook.com/SONTLive

Snapchat account ID: SONTLive

Seen on Screen TV is a retail and wholesale marketing company for as seen on television products. The Company is working to develop new products for the direct response industry. For more information, please view their websites: www.sont.tv and www.seenonscreentv.com and www.SONTLive.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information. There are many factors that could cause the Company's expectations and beliefs about its operations, its services and service offerings, its results to fail to materialize. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Management assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and also reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K and available on our website: http://www.sont.tv/