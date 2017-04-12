Segilola Commencement of Drilling

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:THX) -

Segilola Gold Project:

Commencement of a follow up 5,500m Diamond Drill Program; and

Commencement of Independent, Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of initial open pit options

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PROPOSED DRILLING PROGRAM:

To date, the Segilola Gold Project has been drilled over a strike extent of approximately 2,000 metres with comprehensive exploration programs, including 157 drill holes totalling 12,203m of diamond drilling to an average depth of 150m.

The mineralized zone, which forms essentially a single elongate body varying from 2 to over 20 metres in thickness, is 2,000 metres in strike and between 70 and 200 metres in depth. It is open-ended to the south and down-dip. Analysis of the current data suggests the continuation of high grade shoots at depth below the existing drilled resource (Figure 1).

A selection of significant drillhole intersections that were obtained by previous explorers are shown on Figure 1 and in Table 1.

The proposed exploratory drilling program comprises an initial "proof of concept" phase that, subject to results, may be followed by a more detailed infill program. The objective of the proof of concept phase is to determine the potential for a down-dip and down-plunge resource that may support a future underground mining operation. All drilling will be carried out using medium diameter (HQ) diamond coring to ensure representative and high sample quality.

Figure 1 : Longitudinal section view of the Segilola Gold Project showing high grade trends within the gram-metres model (grade x true thickness) and areas that will be targeted in the current drilling program. Selected drill intervals show average gold grades over downhole interval: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1601m1b.jpg

Segun Lawson, President & CEO of Thor Explorations Ltd (the "Company") commented:

"The open-ended nature of the down-plunge high grade zones within the current resource envelope at Segilola was a key factor in the Company's acquisition of the Segilola deposit and the commencement of the drilling program marks the start of an exciting period for the Company as we test the continuity of the mineral body."

Figure 2 : Drillhole location plan showing extents of current resource and location of drillholes referred to in Figure 1 and Table 1: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1601m2b.jpg

HOLE ID Easting Northing RL Total

Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Downhole

Interval

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Average

Grade

(Aug/t) SGD034 701764 831377 350 136 90 -70 83.15 87 3.85 2.46 5.4 including 84 85 1.00 0.64 17.1 89 95 6.00 3.84 19.1 including 92.9 93.9 1.00 0.64 93.6 99 105 6.00 3.84 13.3 including 101 102 1.00 0.64 32.0 and 102 104 2.00 1.28 17.2 SGD051 701907 832014 339 111 90 -71 65.4 70 4.60 2.90 34.6 including 67.4 69.5 2.10 1.32 71.5 SGD077 701840 831715 340 220 90 -75 63 68.7 5.70 3.25 25.2 including 64 67.85 3.85 2.19 35.2 and 64 65.85 1.85 1.05 56.6 SGD083 701838 831666 342 157 90 -85 65.35 68.35 3.00 1.26 42.5 SGD107 701720 831060 362 133 90 -84 87 92 5.00 2.20 4.6 102 117 15.00 6.60 3.9 118.5 131 12.50 5.50 10.0 including 123.5 126 2.50 1.10 32.4 SGD108 701732 831239 342 150 90 -80 101.3 112 10.70 5.35 7.3 including 101.3 105 3.70 1.85 12.0 and 110.4 111.2 0.80 0.40 32.2 118 124 6.00 3.00 11.6 including 121 122.8 1.80 0.90 34.6 SGD110 701730 831186 347 156 90 -88 111.65 130 18.35 6.79 3.7 including 127.5 129.5 2.00 0.74 20.4 137 147 10.00 3.70 7.3 including 137 139 2.00 0.74 16.1 and 142 145 3.00 1.11 9.0 SGD115 701712 831010 356 147 90 -90 88.2 130 41.80 14.21 3.8 including 105 121 16.00 5.44 6.9 and 127.4 130 2.60 0.88 12.3 SGD118 701671 830824 336 103 90 -85 80 95 15.00 6.30 5.4 including 92 95 3.00 1.26 18.9 SGD145 701593 830601 325 168 90 -90 73 79 6.00 2.04 26.6 SGD146 701606 830654 328 176 90 -85 87 94 7.00 2.94 17.6 152 155 3.00 1.26 7.9

Table 1: Selected drillhole results and variable cut offs from previous exploration Company (CGA Mining) that demonstrate high grade nature of the resource (highlighted intervals are illustrated on Figure 1)

The drilling program is expected to run through to the end of July 2017.

PRELIMINARY ECONCOMIC ASSESSMENT

The Company is pleased to announce the engagement of Auralia Mining Consulting Pty Ltd to undertake an Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in accordance with standards mandated by NI 43-101.

The PEA will determine the open pit mining and processing parameters and establishing, within limits, the associated capital expenditures and operating costs. The PEA will be based on the Company's existing NI 43-101 compliant indicated mineral resource estimate of 550,000oz grading at 3.8g/t dated March 2016, additional metallurgical and geotechnical test work and other relevant data. To the best of the Company's knowledge, information and belief, there is no new material scientific or technical information that would make the disclosure of the previously indicated mineral resource inaccurate or misleading. The PEA will also consider the potential phasing of operations, with the commencement of production from the near surface northern zone of the deposit.

The Company intends to complete the PEA in the second quarter of 2017. The Company expects to present the PEA as part of an updated NI 43-101 report.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (FAusIMM, CP), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release.

ABOUT THOR

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project in Osun State Nigeria approximately 120km northeast of Lagos. The Segilola Gold Project is considered to be the most advanced gold project in Nigeria. Thor holds a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in southeastern Senegal. The Douta Gold Project lies within the Kéniéba Inlier which hosts significant gold resources and has attracted major international mining companies. Thor also holds a 100% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Houndé greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

