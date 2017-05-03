Seilon, Inc. Announces Board Approves Acquisition & Transaction

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Today, Seilon, Inc. ( OTC : SEIL) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of PM&E Inc.'s assets (EVADA Aircraft's total assets) and that the transaction is final and irrevocable. Completion of the transaction is expected in the coming few weeks.

Seilon, Inc. will own EVADA Aircraft and all other assets currently owned by PM&E Inc. SEIL currently has 206 Million shares outstanding. The company is in the process of issuing 210 Million additional shares to the original shareholders of Mundus Capital Invest / M24 International, the media and broadcasting company now owned by Seilon. Upon completion of the PM&E transaction, the current shareholders of PMEA will receive 699,076,475 shares of SEIL. Once the share transfer process is complete, there will be a total of 1,115,076,475 shares outstanding.

With two additional acquisitions under consideration in the solar and cannabis industries, the company will also at that time increase the authorized share count to 1.6B shares.

Further details will be provided as available.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) implemented several significant substantive changes affecting certain cases brought under the federal securities laws, including changes related to pleading, discovery, liability, class representation and awards fees as of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Seilon Inc, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.