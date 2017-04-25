Seilon, Inc. Announces Second Planned Acquisition

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Seilon, Inc. ( OTC : SEIL) announced today that it has made an offer for the purchase of an existing Aircraft Company.

Seilon, Inc. is a holding company, and new owner of M24 International SA, a Tunisian Sub-holding company that owns several media and broadcasting outlets with a focus on Maghreb and Middle East and soon North America. The potential revenue projections for this entire media operation is phenomenal and plans are in place now to ensure that all media and broadcasting outlets that make up the overall operation reach their full potential.

The opportunity has presented itself for the addition of a new division of Seilon, Inc. that will focus specifically on Aircraft Design and Manufacturing. The transaction will involve a share exchange and should the transaction come to fruition, will be completed within 30-45 days. The company has an exciting product line with a number of units already pre-sold.

As a holding company, Seilon, Inc. plans to pursue other business opportunities as well. Two industries that the company will be looking at closely for potential mergers and/or acquisitions are cannabis and solar.

The company will share further details on the Aircraft transaction as they become available.

Http://corporate.mci-ag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) implemented several significant substantive changes affecting certain cases brought under the federal securities laws, including changes related to pleading, discovery, liability, class representation and awards fees as of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Seilon Inc, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.