Seilon, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Mundus Capital Invest

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Seilon, Inc. ( OTC : SEIL) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Mundus Capital Invest AG.

Mundus Capital Invest AG is a Swiss company that owns the Tunisian sub-holding company M24 International SA (M24 Group), the media division of Mundus that is concentrating operations in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). The various markets throughout this region are positioned for explosive growth over the coming decades. M24 Group currently operated Maghreb24 Television (Tunisia) SARL, a TV Audio and Video production company based in Tunisia, Maghreb24 Television (Espana) SL, a TV broadcasting company based in Spain and M24 Advertising SARL, an advertising company based in Tunisia. M24 Group is the owner of the Satellite TV Music and Entertainment Channel M24 TV that will soon resume its broadcast on NileSAT in the coming few months with an exciting lineup of new TV entertainment programs.

http://corporate.mci-ag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) implemented several significant substantive changes affecting certain cases brought under the federal securities laws, including changes related to pleading, discovery, liability, class representation and awards fees as of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Seilon Inc, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.