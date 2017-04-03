Seizmic24 Launches to Offer Prelim Designs Within 24 Hours of Submittal

Expedited Service Provides Material Handling Industry with Unmatched Turnaround

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Seizmic, Inc., a leader in material handling, engineering and custom manufacturing for some of the largest companies in the world, today announced its Seizmic24 initiative. Seizmic24 is a new program that offers expedited turnaround of preliminary (prelim) designs to rack manufacturers, system integrators and distributors. Industry wide, the average turnaround time for a prelim can vary by 3-7 days, so this announcement positions Seizmic with a clear competitive advantage.

"Often, the delay in producing a quote is due to the seismic design, because many companies do not have the engineering staff on hand to handle such requirements," said Sal Fateen, founder and CEO of Seizmic, Inc. "With this program, Seizmic offers prelims in 24 hours for many types of rack systems, which is a game changer for many companies out there wanting to push forward on a project that would normally move much slower."

Seizmic24 offers prelims for the following types of storage rack systems: Standard Selective Rack, Push Back, Pallet Flow, Carton Flow and Tunnel Bays. For more difficult rack systems like drive-in and cantilever, it could take approximately one week, whereas intricate systems like platforms, pick modules and rack-supported buildings, could take up to two weeks, which is still a quick turnaround. Customers simply fill out an electronic form, which is sent to Seizmic's staff of engineers where the prelim will be created. Form can be downloaded here: http://prelim.seizmicinc.com/.

About Seizmic, Inc.

Seizmic, Inc. a California based company, has specialized in the analysis of material handling structures since 1985. It is the only company in the industry that has engineers with certification in all 50 states, analyzing all types of storage systems for structural and engineering integrity. For more information, please visit www.seizmicinc.com.