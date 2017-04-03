Seizmic's Sal Fateen Nominated and Elected as MHEFI Vice President

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Seizmic, Inc., an expert in the analysis of material handling structures, specialty fabrication and an accredited testing facility, is pleased to announce the election of CEO Sal Fateen as MHEFI vice president. Fateen was also recently elected to the MHI Roundtable Advisory Committee, which provides counsel to the Board of Governors about MHI programming including membership, events and MHI Industry Groups.

Sal Fateen is the founder and CEO of Seizmic, Inc., the only engineering and consulting firm within the material handling industry that is licensed in all 50 states for certifying equipment to meet building department requirements. A recognized leader for his understanding of structural engineering and more than 44 years in the industry, Fateen is often regarded as one of the most knowledgeable experts around and is an influential member of several industry associations, including MHI and MHEDA, which help drive industry policy and regulation.

"It is an honor to be nominated and elected as vice president for such an esteemed group working within the material handling industry," said Fateen. "I have always felt it is my duty to give time beyond what I am doing at Seizmic to ensure the industry continues to educate and guide tomorrow's leaders in as many ways possible, and MHEFI is doing that very well."

The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (www.mhefi.net) is an independent charitable organization that was established in 1976 with a mission to promote the study of material handling, logistics and supply chains by exposing students and educators to the industry through financial support. Since 1976, more than $2.5 million in scholarships and grants have been awarded to students at colleges and universities located in the United States and Canada.

Seizmic, Inc. was formed in 1985 as a California corporation, specializing in the analysis of material handling equipment. With a focus on inspecting storage racks and their anchorage for the corresponding seismic vulnerability, Seizmic, Inc. inspects rack structures ranging from 6' tall to 125' tall, with loads from 25 lbs. per shelf to as much as 12,000 lbs. per shelf. Clientele includes industries from: food and beverage, transportation, government, medical, pharmaceutical and retail.

For additional information on Seizmic, Inc. and to view the new website, please visit SeizmicInc.com.

About Seizmic, Inc.

Seizmic, Inc., a California based company, has specialized in the analysis of material handling structures since 1985. It is the only company in the industry that has engineers with certification in all 50 states, analyzing all types of storage systems for structural and engineering integrity. For more information, please visit SeizmicInc.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/2/11G134818/Images/Sal_Fateen-814e3ccce664a4ffbc64755855507e88.jpg