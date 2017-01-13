Seizure at Donnacona Institution

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On January 12, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., security intelligence officers at Donnacona Institution, a maximum security federal penitentiary, intercepted an inmate who was attempting to bring contraband into the institution.

This seizure is the result of the combined efforts of security intelligence officers and correctional officers. The contraband seized includes 150.7 grams of hashish. The total institutional value of this seizure is estimated at $21,598. The Sûreté du Québec was called and the inmate may face criminal charges.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions to receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

CSC is strengthening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

The CSC introduced a complete smoking ban in all federal correctional institutions in 2008.